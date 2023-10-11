Blogger behind ‘Turtleboy News’ website arrested in probe by special prosecutor, sources say
Sources tell 25 Investigates that Aidan Kearney, who runs the blog “Turtleboy News,” has been arrested.
Charges are expected to be filed against him in connection with a special prosecutor’s witness intimidation investigation.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office appointed a special prosecutor to look into allegations of witness intimidation in the Karen Read murder case.
Kenneth Mello, of Fall River, is that special prosecutor.
Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.
‘It needs to stop:’ DA warns against ongoing harassment of witnesses in Karen Read murder case
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW