Blogger must reveal if he was paid to publish posts about former candidate, judge rules

A Central Florida blogger and Proud Boys associate will have to produce a bevy of records, including evidence of any payment he received during the 2022 campaign from a number of top GOP operatives, including a consultant tied to the 2020 “ghost” candidate scandal, a judge ruled Friday.

Liz Cornell, a Republican who lost her August primary for a Lake County state House seat, is suing blogger Jacob Engels for libel after he published articles on his website accusing her of carrying on an extramarital affair and preying on an elderly client in her financial advising business.

As part of her suit, Cornell sought a bevy of records from Engels, including any records of payment he received since the start of 2022 from her primary opponent’s campaign and several political operatives, including Stafford Jones. Some of the claims Engels published last July and August on his blog, the Central Florida Post, were repeated in mailers sent by a committee operated by Jones, a Gainesville Republican consultant.

Engels fought the request, arguing that he is a journalist and therefore has a limited right, known as a journalist’s privilege, not to be forced to reveal information or confidential news sources in court. The demand for the records amounted to a “fishing expedition,” said Engels, whose attorney resigned from the case earlier this month.

The purpose of Cornell’s suit, Engels said, seemed to be “to intimidate me from writing about political campaigns or political situations in Central Florida and beyond.”

But Orange County Circuit Court Judge James Craner ruled on Friday that Engels had not presented evidence supporting his claim that he had a journalist’s privilege. He also said Cornell’s request was “fairly tailored to the questions raised” in Cornell’s suit.

Engels declined to comment earlier this month about whether anyone paid him to publish the posts about Cornell. He said Friday he is obtaining a new attorney next week and will follow their direction about following the judge’s order.

In addition to evidence of payment from political operatives, Engels will have to produce any communications he had about Cornell or the articles he published about her with Jones, other unsuccessful candidates for the Lake County House seat that Cornell sought and Rep. Taylor Yarkowski, the eventual winner of the Republican primary.

Cornell also seeks to subpoena Jones, Yarkowski and nearly two dozen other individuals and organizations. Engels also objected to the subpoenas and a hearing to determine whether they will go forward is scheduled for May 16.

Cornell’s attorney, Ricardo Reyes, said during Friday’s hearing the suit seeks to show Engels is a “pay-to-play operative.”

He and his associates caused “a false story to be published on a blog site, call it journalism and then cite it in a mailer to ruin someone’s reputation so they don’t get elected to office and damage their business reputation and their personal reputation forever,” Reyes said during the hearing.

In addition to Engels, Cornell’s suit also lays blame on four unnamed political operatives she says “conspired with Engels to commit defamation.” Reyes said they are hoping to establish the roles of the unnamed operatives through the discovery process.

Cornell’s suit cites two blog posts published by Engels last summer, including one where he cited claims from a lawsuit filed by one of Cornell’s former clients, who said Cornell, a financial advisor, had given her poor guidance. That same post said Cornell had outstanding liens for work on her home completed several years ago and did not vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis or former President Donald Trump during previous Republican primaries. Another post accused Cornell of having an affair with a married man.

Some of the mailers, text messages and a video sent by Jones’ committee repeated statements Engels made on his blog and used a photo illustration of Cornell that Engels had previously published.

Voters also received a text message that linked to Engels’ blog post claiming Cornell had a relationship with a married man, but those messages didn’t disclose who paid for them.

Jones said earlier this month he doesn’t know Engels and has never worked with him. However, Jones chairs several committees that contributed to Yarkosky’s 2022 campaign.

Jones played a role in Florida’s 2020 ghost candidate scandal, as a group under his control transferred $630,000 to a dark money organization, Let’s Preserve the American Dream, that funded an advertising blitz promoting the independent “ghost” candidates who ran in three highly competitive state Senate races.

The transfer from Jones’ group, Foundation for a Safe Environment, was reported on Sept. 30, 2020, just one day after Let’s Preserve the American Dream sent $600,000 to Grow United, a dark money nonprofit run by consultants working closely with Florida Power & Light. That money was used to produce the mail ads that went to homes in Central and South Florida promoting the independent candidates.

Jones has said his group’s transfer to Let’s Preserve the American Dream was unrelated to the Grow United transfer a day earlier.

Jones also works closely with the GOP consulting firm Data Targeting, which paid $15,000 per month to former state Sen. Frank Artiles to work on South Florida state Senate races in 2020, though it’s not clear what the scope of that work entailed.

Artiles was arrested in 2021 and charged with paying a friend nearly $45,000 to run as an independent candidate in a South Florida state Senate race the previous year. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Three Central Florida residents were also charged in connection with the scheme, including former candidate Jestine Iannotti and former Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris, who was found guilty last year on a misdemeanor charge.

Iannotti and political consultant Eric Foglesong, who face felony charges, have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial. Iannotti was a candidate for Central Florida’s former Senate District 9, a seat won by Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford. Jones and Brodeur have denied involvement in the spoiler candidate scheme and have not been accused of wrongdoing.

Jones also ran another committee that sent out ads slamming Democrat Patricia Sigman, a Democrat who ran for the Central Florida Senate seat and won her primary, but eventually lost to Brodeur. Jones’ group never revealed the source of the funding for the ads opposing Sigman, saying a loophole in state election finance laws allowed him to avoid doing so.

But a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation revealed an affiliate of the Florida Chamber of Commerce indirectly provided the funding for the ads. The revelation was disclosed in records sent by FDLE to 18th Circuit State Attorney Phil Archer’s office, which declined to file charges against anyone involved in running the committee.

