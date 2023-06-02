Bloggers who shared videos of air defense put under house arrest

The four bloggers who have allegedly shared videos of air defense have been put under house arrest by a court, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on June 2.

The suspects must remain in their houses 24 hours a day until July 31.

The suspects are Daria Semenchenko, Olha Didovets, Liudmyla Nuzhna, and the singer Inna Voronova.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the suspects recorded the work of air defense during a Russian air strike against Kyiv on May 16.

The bloggers shared pictures and videos of the air defense system shooting down missiles, as well as the results of the attacks, on social networks.

Law enforcement conducted searches in their residences and confiscated all of the devices used for the distribution of the footage.

On May 31, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office opened a case against the bloggers.

Sharing information on military positions and equipment is punished by up to eight years in prison.