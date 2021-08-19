Blomkest man gets 10 years' probation, stayed jail sentence for 2019 sexual assaults

Aug. 19—WILLMAR — A Blomkest man was sentenced Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court to 10 years of probation and a stayed 45-day jail term in a case alleging that he sexually assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of six months in 2019.

Mitchell Allen Hillenbrand, 32, was originally charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct but pleaded guilty in July to a lesser count of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea agreement.

As part of the plea agreement, Hillenbrand was sentenced by Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Stephen Wentzell to 10 years of probation, a 45-day jail sentence with credit for two days served and a $500 fine.

As part of his probation, Hillenbrand must complete a domestic abuse and a psychological-sexual evaluation, remain law-abiding and have no contact with the victim or her residence. Hillebrand was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

The judge also granted a stay of adjudication, which means if Hillenbrand successfully completes his probation, his conviction will be dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, Hillebrand does not have to register as a predatory offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Hillenbrand was charged after the woman reported the alleged assaults to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office in 2020.

The woman said that Hillenbrand had assaulted her a number of times in her home from January through June 2019.

The woman said he would grab her by the arm or leg and drag or carry her into the bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. She reported telling him "no" multiple times during the assaults, but he didn't stop. On one occasion, a child allegedly witnessed an assault.

A medical examination found injuries and swelling on the woman's genitals, according to the complaint.