Blonde no more! Chrishell Stause debuts new dark hairstyle: 'Needed a change'

Lookin' good, Chrishell Stause!

The "Selling Sunset" star, who is known for her signature blond tresses, dyed her hair dark brown. Stause debuted her new hairstyle at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. When she shared photos of her new look on Instagram, Stause revealed why she decided to change her appearance.

2021 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals (Rich Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Needed a change," the real estate mogul wrote.

Stause's "Selling Sunset" co-stars loved her new do. Heather Rae Young commented, "❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ya girl. I did a triple take when I saw you tonight," and Emma Hernan wrote, "YAS!!!! MY SEXY TRUFFLE 😍😍😍."

"Mob Wives" star Drita D’Avanzo added, "Well damn!! 😂❤️🔥🔥. Girl you can shave your head, it don’t matter.. still gonna be the baddest B..😉😘," and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Jenna Johnson commented she was "obsessed" with the new look.

Stause debuted her new hair color with a gorgeous red gown by Genny that featured a thigh slit.

Her look appears to be a temporary one, however. Stylist Bradley Leake, who's behind Stause's dark hair color, explained on his Instagram they just "changed it up the for the night" and detailed how to pull off a temporary color.

Stause's decision to change her hairstyle comes after Netflix released the new season of “Selling Sunset” last month. Season four follows Stause and her friends as they try to work through new problems in their lives, like Stause reacting to the news that her ex-husband, “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley, married his former “The Young and the Restless” co-star Sofia Pernas.

2021 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet (Christopher Polk/E! Entertainmen / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I would say it’s important to find your support group and really lean on them," Stause told ELLE this week about the advice she would give someone going through a divorce. "But also, do the work privately with yourself, whether that’s therapy or some kind of meditation, something where you are really able to reflect on yourself and cycles that you’re repeating or patterns or things that."

"It’s just important to take those lessons and figure out a way that you can grow stronger from them," she continued. "Then you can see the positive in bad things that have happened because they’re able to move you forward."