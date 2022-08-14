‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex

We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton.

Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News Center 7 crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed.

Some people told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis they arrived home Friday to police at the apartment complex and police were notified thanks to someone who works in the building.

“You said someone is being stabbed?” A dispatcher asks the caller in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.

“Yes, there’s blood all out here,” a caller tells the dispatchers.

The caller identified himself as the property manager for the building and he told dispatchers he saw blood in a hallway and heard a woman screaming in one of the apartments.

He told the dispatcher he could hear, “Help me, help me, help me,” and then the screaming stopped.

The woman usually lives by herself but a man was heard in the apartment with her, according to the caller.

The stabbing happened around 7 p.m. and an arrest was made, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

Deandre Lloyd was arrested at 7 p.m. at Wentworth Avenue on charges of murder and obstructing official business, according to the Montgomery County Jail records.

The Wentworth Apartments are owned by Greater Dayton Premier Management and Lewis called its offices Saturday evening for a comment and got a recorded message.

A message could not be left and Lewis emailed its administration.

In the 911 call the man names the woman who he believes lives in the apartment where the screaming is coming from, the coroner’s office did confirm they have her body.

Dayton Police have not confirmed if Lloyd is the suspect in this case.

Lewis reached out them Saturday and spokesperson told him they have no information to pass along at this time.

We will update this story as we get new information.