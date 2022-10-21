Blood on car grille leads Florida mechanics to shocking discovery and a rescue

When a car pulled into a Toyota dealership in Tallahassee, Florida, on the morning of Oct. 20, workers were met with a shocking discovery wedged into the vehicle’s grille.

Terrified and stained with blood, a female coyote peered through the slits of the car, unable to escape.

The workers quickly called the St. Francis Wildlife Association in Quincy, which sent a rescuer to the scene, according to a news release.

“We are so very grateful to everyone who helped saved this poor, terrified animal this morning,” the rescue said.

With the help of the dealership, the team removed the front of the vehicle and the rescuer was able to pick up the coyote, place her in a crate and take her to a hospital.

“Always check your vehicle after a strike with a wild animal when safe to do so! Not only is it important to check if the animal is still alive so we can assist right away; it also is important to check your car to see if it’s still safe to be driven,” St. Francis Wildlife said in the release.

According to the rescue, the coyote had been lodged into the grille for hours after being hit.

Luckily, the coyote was found in time to help, the rescue said. She suffered fractures to her right front radius and ulna, which can be repaired by a veterinary surgeon. After a handful of panicked calls, the rescue was able to book the coyote for surgery the next day.

“We cannot help these animals without our partners in the community offering a hand when we have need. We are so very grateful to everyone who helped saved this poor, terrified animal this morning,” the rescue said. “We will keep everyone posted on her progress!”

