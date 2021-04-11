'This is their blood': Civil rights lawyer Crump fights for George Floyd's family

  • The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
  • Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing
1 / 2

'This is their blood': Civil rights lawyer Crump fights for George Floyd's family

The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Makini Brice
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Makini Brice

(Reuters) - As the world follows the often-emotional testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, members of Floyd's family watch a live feed in a separate room in the courthouse.

Frequently by their side is civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who heads the family's legal team.

Floyd and his brothers often slept in the same bed as children, with Floyd playing the role of protector, Crump says.

"For us, it's a case. It's a cause. It's a hashtag," Crump told Reuters. "For them ... it's their family. This is their blood."

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. His death, captured on bystander video, sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

Chauvin, who faces up to 40 years in prison on murder and manslaughter charges, has pleaded not guilty.

The case is familiar terrain for Crump, who is frequently called upon to represent the families of slain African Americans in civil lawsuits, including Trayvon Martin, a teen shot dead in 2013 by a neighborhood watchman, and Breonna Taylor, who died during a botched police raid.

Crump, 51, who grew up in rural North Carolina and attended segregated schools for most of elementary school, sees his role as a civil rights advocate who keeps media attention on Black victims who otherwise might not receive "full justice" under the U.S. Constitution.

Grand juries rarely indict police officers for killing a suspect in the line of duty in the United States, particularly when the victim is Black, according to legal experts.

"What we're doing is continuing to make the arguments in the court of public opinion," said Crump. "The court of law is not very kind to marginalized minorities."

With that in mind, Crump often resorts to civil litigation.

It was Crump who helped the Floyd family sue the city of Minneapolis, resulting in a $27 million settlement that he has called the largest pre-trial settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. history.

The settlement, coming two weeks before the trial opened, came under criticism for its potential influence on jurors being selected for the criminal trial, including from the judge who called it "unfortunate."

Crump dismissed the criticism, saying that white families frequently receive civil settlements before criminal "justice" in similar cases.

"It's just Black people hardly ever get big civil settlements," he said. "We see all the statistics tell us that our white brothers and sisters get more in civil verdicts and civil settlements than minorities in America, and that's why we have to say 'Black lives matter.'"

So far, Crump said he was pleased with the prosecution's presentation in the Chauvin case and said several witnesses, including top police officers who described Chauvin's use of force as excessive, delivered powerful testimonies.

He sharply criticized the defense's attempt to blame Chauvin's use of force on the crowd around him at the time of Floyd's arrest, calling it "asinine." The defense has argued that Floyd may have died of a drug overdose.

The defense is "becoming more and more desperate," Crump said. "And I pray and believe that the jury will be able to see through that."

The case against Chauvin could go to the jury for deliberation as early as next week. Even as the jurors continue to hear arguments, Crump is taking up the mantle for other cases.

On Thursday, Crump appeared at a news conference in Houston to announce a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Pamela Turner. Turner, a Black woman suffering from a mental illness, was shot by a police officer outside her apartment complex.

"We deserve better policing than this," Crump said.

Like many plaintiffs' lawyers in the United States, Crump works on a contingency basis. Crump's office did not respond to questions about the payment in the Floyd case, but plaintiffs' attorneys frequently receive around a third of the settlement amount.

(Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington; additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in Minneapolis; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • No Charges for NYPD Officer Seen on Video Kneeling on Black Man's Neck, Despite Law Passed After George Floyd's Death

    Challenging police brutality and the lack of accountability for the officers who practice it is a continuing battle, despite the many reforms that have been introduced in the wake of the harrowing George Floyd killing in 2020.

  • Beloved Rapper, Songwriter and Actor DMX Dead at 50

    DMX, beloved rapper, songwriter, and actor has died at the age of 50. The entertainer was admitted to the hospital on April 2, and had been in a coma on life support following a heart attack caused by a reported drug overdose. After a series of brain function tests were conducted and showed no improvement in brain activity, on Friday morning, DMX’s family released an official statement, which was obtained by The Root:

  • Viola Davis Tells Oprah Winfrey That Chadwick Boseman Was 'Not Interested in Being a Movie Star'

    The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor calls her late co-star ‘transcendent’ and talks about how she'll remember his legacy

  • Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married for nearly 10 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo started dating after his high-profile relationship with Jessica Simpson ended and have been married nearly 10 years.

  • An alternative history of Prince Philip: What if he had never met the Queen?

    What might have been. No one knew fate’s twists better than the Duke of Edinburgh, whose great-grandfather was catapulted from army officer on meagre pay to sire of Europe’s second most prolific royal family when, out of the blue, he was named heir to a throne he never expected to occupy by his godfather, the Danish king. Like that distant forebear, Prince Philip experienced an almost unparalleled range of opportunity, a destiny that might have encompassed obscurity or fame; soldiering or sybaritism; wealth or poverty. His dynastic connections, far from rooting him, left him a young man with no name to call his own. Schoolmates in Germany simply called him “Greece”. But in truth he had no nation then either. From such an extraordinary liberty of options, he took the choice which, he knew, would confine him more than any other. There was of course real heroism in that, from an officer who knew much about valour. But the lives unled say much about the man, the paths untaken revealing, by their absence, the enduring strength of his commitment to a life, a union, and a country that did not have to be his. The peril of his birth That alternative history of the Prince might have ended as soon as it began, of course, when the rage of Greek revolutionaries burned brightest against Andrew, his royal father, in the wake of military catastrophe at Smyrna. British ambassador Francis Lindley worried that the worst would happen, pressed the family to escape while they could, warning that delay would be “most dangerous to their lives”. When Andrew refused he was summoned to give evidence against former comrades; soon it was he who was on trial for his life.

  • Editorial: Curing the violence pandemic

    By proposing programs that treat crime as a public health crisis, Biden's plan could be the best way to fix systems that lead to poverty and violence.

  • DMX’s Death Has Exposed The Insensitivity That Still Surrounds Substance Use

    The hip hop community and fans worldwide have been reeling since news broke Friday (April 2) that DMX, born Earl Simmons, had been hospitalized because of a drug overdose. A week later, The Associated Press confirms that the rapper has passed away at 50. While many fans, peers, and media outlets had offered hopeful messages for a full recovery, there was an overwhelming display of other insensitive sentiments surrounding the rapper’s substance use. In the past week, the Twitter community commemorated the rapper’s life and work with fans recalling their favorite memories of the artist and the high points of his career, one that is to be admired. But I also saw tweets (which have since been deleted) that blamed DMX’s overdose on a lack of self-control, without having any context to support these claims. While it is easy, lazy and in poor taste to make “crackhead” jokes or poke fun at people who are very clearly navigating their relationships with substances when videos surface on social media, it does nothing to foster a climate of care for individuals, families and communities who have been impacted by this issue, especially regarding the language we use. However, this tragedy involving one of the most famous and beloved rappers of the 2000s is providing an opportunity to shift how audiences and the media engage with substance use, mental health, and the complications that arise with celebrity visibility. Throughout his tenure, the artist known as DMX has collected several public accolades: he’s had many chart topping albums like his debut It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and the four following studio albums. His chops as a thespian were on full display in major budget films like Belly and Romeo Must Die. Additionally, he was a founding member of Ruff Ryders, a collective and label that was an integral part of propelling hip hop culture and music to the mainstream. These accomplishments crystallized the artist as a force to be reckoned with both within and outside of hip hop. Not many artists can boast that their first five albums debuted at number one and that they’ve gone platinum while balancing an acting career that garnered leading roles in blockbuster films. No matter how you look at it, DMX was a rap legend. But in the same way that his wins were public, so was his substance usage. DMX has spoken candidly about navigating his struggles. Most recently, in a November 2020 interview as a guest on Talib Kweli’s The People’s Party, he shared that at 14 years old, he was offered a blunt which he later found out was laced with crack. This incident, DMX says, is when “a monster was born” and his battle with addiction started. No matter how you look at it, DMX was a rap legend. But in the same way that his wins were public, so was his substance usage. While his interactions with substance use are both public and storied, the language that surrounds his usage, and many other people like him, tends to be callous and apathetic. “Since DMX’s situation has come to light, I think people have tread a bit more carefully in the sense that DMX is obviously a very beloved musical figure and a lot of us have deep sentiment attached to him and his music, but I don’t think the ways that they’re talking about it reflect a deeper and seeming respect for drug users in general,” Baltimore-based harm reduction worker Lex Wilson tells R29Unbothered. “The things they’re saying don’t reveal deeper respect for people who use substances, people who have chaotic relationships with substances or people who experience or have experienced addiction.” Because of their visibility, it may be easier for some people to extend grace to public figures. Social media has collapsed the space and distance between fans, celebrities and their public and private lives so there’s a level of access and surveillance (even if consensual) that we’ve not been granted in the past. Given the digital age, and the intrusion of gossip blogs, tabloids and paparazzi, we have an abundance of archived data of people navigating their substance usage. When public figures like Demi Lovato, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Lohan have been open about their use in the past, we know that their struggles aren’t exclusive to their status. We also know that fame, mental health and substance use has a long history of being documented in the media, though there seems to be a shift that tilts towards a more sympathetic lens, especially with the recent #FreeBritney movement and the Framing Britney Spears documentary. This turning point is an indication of an attempt to try to right the wrongs of past offensive views when it comes to celebrity and mental health. But what is to be said of people who exist on the fringes of pop culture’s purview and how we discuss them? Wilson provides us with insight on how to change language in our daily conversations. They share, “Addiction is a word I don’t use until other people name it for themselves, so I’ll just say ’chaotic relationship with substances.’’ It’s great that we can look at DMX and can name this as being pretty traumatic and understand how this trauma shapes his experience with substances, but we shouldn’t have to have all that information to extend grace and empathy to people who use drugs. We shouldn’t have to know about someone’s childhood trauma to be respectful to them, to extend care to them,” they say. “These are things we should be doing for drug users regardless of whether they’re prominent social figures, regardless of whether we know all the details of their complex experiences, regardless of whether or not they have been traumatized.” DMX needs grace by virtue of being a human being, by virtue of being a Black person, by virtue of being a substance user and every intersection there is…Lex Wilson Understanding the dynamic that people have between their usage or efforts to regulate it has the ability to shift our tone a great deal. We can then identify who does and does not get captured when the net of empathy is cast. Whitney Houston, even posthumously, is still the brunt of many jokes when videos of her seemingly erratic behavior reappear on timelines, despite the numerous biopics, reports and accounts that confirm she was having a hard time changing her relationship with substances. “I think that DMX needs the extended grace by virtue of being a human being, by virtue of being a Black person, by virtue of being a substance user and every intersection there is,” Wilson says. “But I will say the amount of grace that we extend to DMX is inextricable from him being like a cis-het man. This sort of grace is not often extended to Black women, Black women who are sex workers, Black women who are fat, Black women who are disabled. There are biases that impact who we extend grace to and who we do that with more often.” Those ‘biases’ are an important addition to an already complicated conversation on the culture of addiction and the legacy of remembrance. As a Black cultural worker and archivist, I often think about the work involved in intentionally documenting culture. It’s important to me for multiple reasons: First, so much of Black history has been undocumented or mis-documented. Secondly, I have a deep desire to make our history and cultural production accessible to generations to come. In order to do so, we must contemplate the methods we employ in remembering, preserving legacies and memorializing places, things and people. With the advent of social media and the closing gap of our proximity to public figures, our conception of “celebrity” seems to be changing. In DMX’s case, he’s had a riotous history with substance usage, and unfortunately allegations of verbal and psychological domestic abuse. It’s important to acknowledge when there are polarizing reactions to public figures — especially men — with a history of harmful behavior. There will be people who want to celebrate their achievements and people who rightfully do not wish to because of the harm these men may have caused. And there shouldn’t be an expectation for those who feel the latter to join in the posthumous celebrations. In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s passing, many people took to social media to celebrate his achievements, but a lot of users called attention to his sexual assault case. While there was a desire to acknowledge his wins, many showed solidarity with survivors and the cause, standing firm in their completely valid convictions. The discomfort that comes with bringing up questions surrounding abuse or the problematic pasts of Black men does not excuse any of us from the conversation. Even when they are rap legends who provided the soundtrack to our childhoods, we should not make concessions for alleged abusers. We should contend with their pasts in a manner that acknowledges the entire scope of their history, which sometimes includes being a perpetrator of harm as well as being a survivor of it. “When you’re painting a composite picture of somebody and talking about people in all the spectrum of experiences they’ve had, it’s important to name that in many ways substance use can be a response to harm and people are often trying to navigate situations,” Wilson says about the act of remembering individuals who navigate substance control. “I like to talk about substance use through the frame of escapism because then we can better interrogate why we are so reticent to accept certain forms of escapism over others. I think a lot of people look at substance use and they’re able to name it as a coping mechanism, and then straight up say that’s bad. I am much more interested in interrogating the conditions that make people want to escape. Why do people keep trying to escape from reality? Maybe we can think about that, systems and biases that make life pretty insufferable like capitalism and white supremacy.” It is no secret that DMX has given fans a wealth of music and memories for a lifetime. Last summer, we were reminded of the energy he so often impared on stage by way of his Verzuz with Snoop. And when his rendition of “Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer” reemerges on our timelines every year, we happily share it with friends and family alike. We have access to archived videos of his performances at festivals and concerts of the past that we can fall back on for a waft of nostalgia. As DMX transitions into ancestorship, we can and should celebrate his contributions to music and culture while acknowledging his difficult history. If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Hip Hop Icon DMX Dead At Age 50Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Substance AbuseTana Mongeau Details Substance Abuse

  • Nikolai Glushkov: Putin critic's murder made to look like suicide, inquest finds

    A Russian dissident was murdered in his own home and his death made to look like suicide, a coroner has ruled. Nikolai Glushkov, a close friend of the deceased oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Mr Putin's one-time fiercest rival, was found dead in the hall of his property in New Malden, south-west London, a week after Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and Yulia, his daughter, were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury. Glushkov, 68, the former deputy director of the state airline Aeroflot, said he feared he was on a Kremlin hit-list. Paramedics who arrived at Glushkov's home on March 12 2018 immediately raised concerns that he had been killed because of the way suicide paraphernalia appeared to be deliberately placed around the body. A post-mortem examination concluded he died at the hands of a third party, due to compression of the neck". The pathology report read to the court said the injuries "could be consistent with a neck-hold, applied from behind, and the assailant being behind the victim. "There is a lack of injuries to suggest prolonged grappling or restraint with the third party, and a lack of injuries of a defensive nature to the upper limbs. "This would suggest the victim had been rapidly incapacitated - garroted sleeper holds are known to cause unconsciousness within seconds."

  • Mexico's private-practice doctors left out on vaccines

    Many private-practice doctors, dentists and health care workers in Mexico are protesting that they have been left out of a government-run coronavirus vaccine program despite the fact they are exposed to possible infection. The private health care workers have staged protests this week, blocking Mexico City streets, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended the vaccination program on Friday, saying it had to focus on people over 60 to prevent deaths. As he often has done in the past, López Obrador attributed the protests to a “very perverse” campaign by private media outlets against him.

  • Three hurt in shooting outside of a Philadelphia after-hours club

    Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left three wounded in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened Saturday just before 7 a.m. along the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue.

  • Hero truck driver on helping police by ramming murder suspect's vehicle

    Ahmed Shabaan joins Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

  • What Comes Next for Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

    Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away at the age of 99. Learn more about the British royal family's official mourning period.

  • Murder arrest as man, 20, dies ‘after being run over’ in Halfords car park

    The victim died at the scene after suffering serious head injuries.

  • A new study found that Black women are 3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to white men

    The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, underscored systemic inequalities that make people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19.

  • Appeals court sides with Wisconsin governor on press access

    A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters, upholding a ruling from a lower court. The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld that decision.

  • Four California militia members indicted in alleged plot to thwart murder probe

    The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in San Francisco, alleged that the four conspired to destroy communications and other records related to the murder and attempted murder of two federal security officers in Oakland, the department said in a statement. The accused men are Jessie Rush, 29, of Turlock, California, Robert Blancas, 33, a transient in the San Francisco Bay area, Simon Ybarra, 23, of Los Gatos, California, and Kenny Miksch, 21, of San Lorenzo, California.

  • Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec

    Iran reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, the highest daily toll since early December. That brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 64,490 in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East. Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 21,063 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of identified cases since the pandemic began to 2,070,141.

  • Sen. Duckworth: Anti-Asian hate crimes 'notoriously underreported'

    Amid a nationwide rise in anti-Asian hate, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.) wants the Department of Justice to look back at crimes committed against Asian Americans to determine if those crimes should have been classified as hate crimes.

  • 5 shocking revelations from frightening Netflix doc ‘SEAspiracy’

    As we gear up for Earth Day this month, SEAspiracy is certainly worth a watch if you want some horrifying facts to jumpstart your environmental kick. In fact, the Netflix doc, helmed by Ali Tabrizi, makes the case that nothing is contributing to dangerous changes in climate as much as human impact on the oceans. The far-reaching project exposes just how harmful the commercial fishing industry is to the ocean and all of its inhabitants, including whales, dolphins, fish, and the plant life we all depend on to survive.

  • A California man was convicted of a federal hate crime for attempting to stab a Black man while on probation for another 'racially motivated' assault

    The man swiped a nine-inch knife "multiple times" at the man's head, chest, and stomach, while he shouted racial slurs, the Justice Department said.