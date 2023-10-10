Blood in Clayton County home leads to arrest of man on murder charges

Blood inside of a Clayton County home led to the arrest of a man on murder charges, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Deann Drive in Ellenwood on July 26 about an injured elderly man.

When officers got to the scene, 77-year-old Ivan Millman and another man were standing outside of the home. Millman was injured.

Police asked Millman how he got hurt and he and the other man told police he’d been attacked in the City of Atlanta. Neither man could say where the attack happened.

Millman was taken to the hospital.

Between July 26, 2023, and August 7, 2023, police received several calls about an incident that happened inside the Deann Drive home. At least one caller advised there was blood inside the home. Police went to the home and photographed the scene, but it was never processed. An internal investigation has been launched into why not.

“On August 7, 2023, CCPD Detectives responded to the home after receiving a call from a biohazard cleaning crew who had some concerns that the home may have possibly been a crime scene,” police said. “Detectives were able to determine it was the place where Mr. Millman sustained his injuries.”

By that time, Millman was in hospice care. He died on August 8.

On October 5, Kevin Flowers was taken into custody on unrelated charges. Police questioned him about Millman’s death and found his answers were inconsistent.

Flowers has since been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between Flowers and Millman or if Flowers was the man who was at the initial scene.