What are the blood clots being caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? 4 questions answered

Mousumi Som, Professor of Internal Medicine, Oklahoma State University
·4 min read
<span class="caption">The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was lifted on April 23, 2021. </span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vial-and-box-seen-at-a-vaccination-news-photo/1232239576?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images"> SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images</a></span>
The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was lifted on April 23, 2021. SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images

Two vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated.

1. What are the blood clots?

A small number of people in the U.S. have developed dangerous blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clots have mostly been occurring in people’s brains and, paradoxically, are associated with low platelet counts.

Normally, platelets help a person stop bleeding when they get injured. If you get a cut or have an injury, the body responds by sending platelets which act as a temporary patch. The patch attracts other platelets and they stick together to stop blood loss. Since platelets normally help the clotting process, this combination of low platelets and extreme clotting makes these clots medically unusual.

These specific types of clots – called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – although rare, affect around two to five people per million per year and are potentially life-threatening without treatment. Vaccines aren’t normally a trigger for this kind of clot.

2. Who is having these clots?

As of April 24, 2021, out of the 8 million people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S., about 16 people have developed these blood clots. The clots occurred from six to 13 days after immunization, and the majority were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

On April 26, 2021, news reports indicated that at least one man had developed a clot. The man is in his 30s and was hospitalized from a clot in his leg about two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials in Europe have also reported that the AstraZeneca vaccine – a COVID-19 vaccine authorized and approved in Europe but not in the U.S. – has caused about 200 cases of low-platelet clotting. Importantly, both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine use a type of harmless virus called an adenovirus to deliver instructions to the human body on how to build an immune response to COVID-19. This is called a viral vector vaccine.

The fact that the both vaccines use a viral vector and both are associated with blood clots has led many health experts to think that the clotting issues of the two vaccines may share the same mechanism.

3. Why are women getting more clots than men?

At this point, doctors still don’t know what makes women more susceptible than men, nor what puts a person at risk for these clots. These clots can occur, though rarely, in people who don’t get a vaccine. Scientists know that women are three times more likely to develop this type of clot without receiving the vaccine. Many researchers think this is because of birth control or other hormonal replacements that women take.

4. Why might the vaccines be causing blood clots?

Researchers believe that this specific low-platelet clotting is similar to a reaction some individuals get when they receive a blood thinner called heparin, called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.

Doctors sometimes use heparin to thin a person’s blood in the case of a heart attack or a blood clot when blood flow needs to be reestablished. But some people experience the opposite reaction, and their blood ends up clotting more instead. This happens because the body triggers an unwanted immune response after receiving heparin.

In these patients, heparin attaches to a product released from platelets called platelet factor 4. When this happens, the immune system considers the combined platelet factor 4 and heparin a problem, so it creates antibodies in response. These antibodies attach to the heparin and platelet factor 4 complex, and the body – which now thinks it needs to repair an injury – causes more clotting while using up even more platelets. This results in the low platelet count seen in these patients.

When doctors have looked at the blood of patients who developed clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine, it looked very similar to the blood of people who have the low-platelet clotting reaction to heparin. This has led scientists and doctors to believe that the same process might be leading to these clots caused by the two vaccines.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mousumi Som, Oklahoma State University.

Read more:

Mousumi Som works fr the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. She has received funding from Eli Lilly and NIAID for drug related research on COVID treatments. She is affiliated with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the Osteopathic Founders Foundation. .

Recommended Stories

  • Denmark ditches J&J COVID-19 shots from vaccination programme

    Denmark on Monday became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. The move comes after the Nordic country last month stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether citing similar concerns. The country's health authority said in a statement it had found that "the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect in those who receive the vaccine".

  • Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

    Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday. Reports of possible links to very rare blood clots have dented confidence in the shot in Malaysia and elsewhere. AstraZeneca has pointed to regulator recommendations that the vaccine is safe and effective, though some countries have suspended its use due to rising unease or limited it to certain age groups.

  • Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infection

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. An experimental monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 being developed by Eli Lilly and Co and AbCellera Biologics Inc can "potently" neutralize numerous coronavirus variants, including those first identified in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, California and New York, scientists have found in test tube experiments. The antibody - known as LY-CoV1404 or LY3853113 - works by attaching itself to a place on the virus that has shown few signs of mutating, which means the drug is likely to retain its effectiveness over time, the researchers said in a report posted on Friday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

  • Poles give up grilling and drinking to queue for the J&J jab

    For Poles, the May long weekend is usually a time for grilling, socializing and drinking. Queues snaked around street corners in cities like Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw, with some lining up as early as 1 a.m., according to media reports, as the government offered the one-dose vaccine for all comers aged 36 or over. The campaign comes as Poland has endured a third wave of the pandemic, with new cases topping 30,000 a day and almost 1,000 daily deaths.

  • John Oliver knows he won't convince your vaccine-hesitant loved ones to get inoculated, wants to help you try

    The COVID-19 vaccines are "the end result of the world's greatest scientists working around the clock to save countless lives, immortalized in a card we'll all definitely lose in a month," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. The terrifying outbreak in India is another reminder that this pandemic isn't over, "and obviously the world should be doing everything it can to help India right now, but our best way out of this mess long-term is clearly vaccines." The good news for America is there's a lot of vaccine available and more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose, Oliver said. The bad news is it takes at least 70 percent vaccination to reach herd immunity and "a worrying amount of people are holding off on getting the free COVID vaccine," even though "these vaccines could save not just your life but the lives of people around you." He explained to a fictional Baltimore resident named Mike why he should ignore Joe Rogan and go get vaccinated, now. "Tonight let's talk about the COVID vaccines," he said: "Why people are hesitant, what their worries are, and how they might be reassured." No group is "uniformly vaccine-hesitant," but one reason some conservatives are is "scrunched-face fear baboon" Tucker Carlson and his ilk, Oliver said. "And the problem is when people like Tucker raise questions without bothering to answer them, there is a lot of misinformation out there for people to then stumble on," put out by anti-vaccine groups eager to convince people that no one has answers. He spent the rest of the piece clearing up some of the biggest vaccine myths and misinformation. "The key thing to remember is that no side effect of the vaccine is worse than the alternative, COVID, a disease that has killed over 500,000 people in the U.S. alone while, once again, to date the vaccine has been proven to kill exactly zero," Oliver said. "It is more than natural to have questions, but there are reassuring answers out there." The truth is, he said, "I'm not going to being able to convince the people in your life who are hesitant. The person with the best chance of doing that is you." Don't show those people this video or "dismiss or judge them for having doubts," Oliver said, just take what you've learned and "try as hard as you can." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • 5 accused of human smuggling after 97 people found locked in Texas house, feds say

    “Please help me,” a man inside the house told his sister, officials say.

  • COVID-19 vaccines in Canada: NACI says mRNA vaccines are 'preferred' but Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be offered to adults 30 and older

    Canada' National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending that Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine be offered to individuals age 30 and older, without contraindications.

  • Kristen Bell Says Her 'Mental Zone' During COVID Hasn't Always Been 'Healthy for My Family'

    Bell credits husband Dax Shepard for helping her get to a better place by giving her some tough love

  • COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains

    You probably know someone who never got COVID but whose whole life was transformed by the pandemic; it now has a meaning. They were the most cautious, the most locked down, the most disgusted by “deniers” in the White House or in their extended family. They didn’t see their adult parents for over a year. They refused in-person-learning options for their kids. The pandemic warped their relationship to their neighbors, whom they now treated as vectors of disease, and even as moral cretins because they did yard work without a mask. They posted their second “Fauci ouchie” on Instagram a month ago. But they are still double-masking or even putting goggles on their children, even infants, because they read something about COVID spreading through their eyes. At some point, the pandemic — the provisional and practical judgments in favor of caution that can justify restrictive behaviors — became an unshakeable moral purpose. Actual weighing of risks went out the window: There’s a deadly disease out there; my actions can contribute to the end of the disease or to its spreading in perpetuity. It’s as if a circuit has been fused. While caution and restrictive behavior can be justified by a conscience informed by the risks, the human mind can also make calculations based on superstition. And one frighteningly common one is the equation of science with truth, fear with realism, and caution with virtue. In individuals, we can easily observe these sorts of calculations, with personal tragedies large and small: people who missed out on one last comforting grasp of the hands before a loved one died, or whose marriages were wrecked by the atmosphere of fear and paranoia. But the problem is clearly social as well as political. Once the truth-caution-virtue circuit was fused, we found it much harder to introduce good news and new information. We lost the capacity to acknowledge the provisional nature of our judgments. The fact that a huge portion of the vulnerable population in America has been vaccinated — in many counties well over 70 percent of people 65 and older are now fully vaccinated —doesn’t change behavior as fast as the news about the virus altered our behavior last spring. This is made worse because the “costs” of much mitigating behavior are mostly diffuse. They are in the depressed business environment for entertainment, food, and tourism. Or we see them in the heightened levels of depression that people experience because of prolonged social isolation. Many people who had the financial option of making their lockdown super-tight simply don’t go out enough to realize how free and sociable most people in their community have been. They have become unused to the risks and the pleasures of life that the less fearful or the more essential workers never could get away from. And this faulty equivalence of truth, fear, and caution doesn’t afflict only individuals or the environment of major cities. It afflicts our institutions. It is why the Centers for Disease Control can get bullied by the teachers’ union into delaying its recommendation to fully reopen schools. The teachers’ unions have no public-health expertise, no special knowledge of epidemiology. What they had on their side was a pervasive reflex that more caution can never be wrong or harmful. The association of danger with permissiveness has warped the “expert class” that is supposed to inform the public. Throughout the pandemic, public-health officials have betrayed their view that they do not trust the public with good news; they seem to fear that an inch given will be a mile taken. And so, even during one of the most successful vaccine rollouts in the world, CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned of “impending doom” just a month ago. But no doom was in the offing. And the expert class has also corrupted itself. The short circuit of the pandemic has led to a dramatic tightening of groupthink among public-health pundits. One would normally expect that a variety of experts would come up with a variety of recommendations, precisely because, like everyone else, they value the risks differently. But instead, public-health pontificators have tried to guard their authority with an ersatz sheen of unanimity. When Dr. Martin Kulldorff expressed his view that the pause of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would do more harm than good, the CDC threw him off its vaccine-safety advisory committee. Four days later, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was made available again, but the visible dissent was too much to abide. Kulldorff had pioneered many of the processes by which the CDC detects the safety of vaccines. But he had expressed his view that the urge to vaccinate everyone was as superstitious as being anti-vaccine. Twitter, preposterously, put a misinformation tag on this tweet, based on the superstition that there is only one valid “expert” answer — and no valid debates among experts. Kulldorff’s worst crime, apparently, was expressing his views in person in the presence of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. I used to think that the COVID era would snap to a close once vaccines removed the danger from the most vulnerable — and that the human urge to connect would assert itself dramatically in a new roaring ’20s. Now I’m not so sure. A significant portion of the public and some of our leading institutions have internalized entirely new habits of thought and life. The circuit between truth, science, fear, and caution and virtue needs to be unwired — and reprogrammed.

  • Early in the pandemic, new moms with COVID-19 were separated from their babies at birth - and postpartum depression rates soared

    A study of 224 moms who gave birth in New York showed that moms with COVID-19 who were separated from newborns suffered. The protocols have changed.

  • It's unlikely America will reach herd immunity, experts warn

    When will the United States reach herd immunity to COVID-19? Experts now say it might not — but that doesn't mean the virus has to remain a "society disrupter." That's according to a new report in The New York Times, which says there is now a "widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts" that in the U.S., the "herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever." The report explains that while experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach this threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, it's now believed reaching 80 percent or more may actually be required due to the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, experts say, in part due to vaccine hesitancy. These experts think that COVID-19 may continue circulating in the United States for years, the Times reports, but that vaccines can help turn it into a "manageable threat" that could be "seasonal, like the flu, and affect mostly the young and healthy." "The virus is unlikely to go away," Emory University evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia told the Times. "But we want to do all we can to check that it's likely to become a mild infection." Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch also explained to the Times that by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease," while evolutionary biologist Carl Bergstrom said that a "very sensible target" would be getting "to a point where we have just really sporadic little flare-ups." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, acknowledged to the Times there's been a change in thinking on this among experts but noted that putting aside the "mystical level of herd immunity," if "you vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • What the Housing Market Looks Like So Far in 2021 — And What That Means for the Rest of the Year

    When the pandemic hit the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020, the economy stalled, and homebuying and selling ground to a halt. People spent more time at home, shielding themselves from the...

  • Many Immediate Reactions to COVID Vaccine Are Anxiety-Related, CDC Says

    The majority of the 64 anxiety-related events resolved "within 15 minutes with supportive care," according to the CDC

  • The Coast Guard is taking a frontline role against US foes on the other side of the world

    Encounters far from home in April underscored the Coast Guard's growing overseas role, which is set to expand amid efforts to counter China.

  • New ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff ‘For the Defense’ Picked Up Straight-to-Series at NBC

    New series will “take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm” NBC has picked up another “Law & Order” spinoff, this time going inside a criminal defense firm. Titled “Law & Order: For the Defense,” the new series will “take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm,” according to NBC. “The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.” Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside franchise boss Dick Wolf. “For the Defense” joins “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which has been renewed through Season 24, and the most recent addition to the franchise, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which marked longtime “SVU” star Christopher Meloni’s return after 10 years away from the show. “This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.” “We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of ‘Law & Order,’ which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.” Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski also serve as executive producers on the series from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. Read original story New ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff ‘For the Defense’ Picked Up Straight-to-Series at NBC At TheWrap

  • CVS, Walgreens have wasted more vaccine doses than most states combined

    Months into the vaccination drive, the CDC has a limited view of how much vaccine is going to waste.

  • Watch: Film analysis of Cowboys LB Micah Parsons by Voch Lombardi

    A deeper dive into the film of Micah Parsons reveals a player with enormous ceiling, but also a handful of concerns.

  • NHS criticises Instagram over promotion of 'hourglass' drug product

    NHS chiefs have criticised Instagram for allowing the promotion of a dangerous "hourglass figure" supplement. Three senior executives have written to the social media giant demanding it blocks access to accounts showcasing Apetamin, which can cause fatigue, jaundice and liver failure. Previous investigations have revealed that the unlicensed drug is being marketed by influencers as a means of achieving a curvy figure. The letter, from Claire Murdoch, NHS England's national mental health director, and Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director, alongside Kitty Wallace of the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation, said the drug could result in "serious harm". The product was predominantly targeted at younger women and girls, they said. "On behalf of NHS patients, staff and people experiencing body dysmorphic disorder and other mental health conditions, we are concerned about both the physical and mental health impacts of the promotion of this drug and strongly urge you to demonstrate a duty of care for your customers, and clamp down now on this dangerous content," the executives wrote. The letter, addressed personally to Adam Mosseri, the Instagram chief, said that while the site had recently stressed that buying and selling non-medical or prescription drugs was against its policies, many accounts were still active despite being reported. It added: "When such activity was reported - in line with Instagram advice - no action was taken, with a customer service response from your platform claiming that the commercial sale of Apetamin through Instagram accounts did not breach community guidelines." The letter said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had made clear that Apetamin was an "unauthorised medicine which should not be sold, supplied or advertised without a licence", and that "taking unauthorised medicines can have serious health consequences". But it said that a quick search revealed "dozens" of profiles on Instagram selling and advertising the product to potentially millions of users. The popularity of Apetamin has been linked to the vogue for so-called hourglass figures promoted by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian. Girls as young as 12 have reportedly taken the appetite stimulant, which causes extreme drowsiness in some who take it. One woman, who spoke to a BBC Three investigation, said she had gained two stone in a month and a half. The NHS leaders demanded an urgent update on what action Instagram was taking to shut down such accounts and confirm that any content selling or promoting Apetamin would be removed. They also challenged the social media platform to confirm how many accounts and posts had been removed in relation to Apetamin and what steps were currently being taken to protect users from content "likely, or with the potential to, trigger or exacerbate body dysmorphic disorder, eating disorders and other conditions". The letter also asked Instagram to support a recommendation from Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, that social media firms could contribute more financially to the provision of young people's mental health services that were "increasingly called on to support people whose health problems are linked to damaging online content". In 2019 Instagram said it was banning quick-fix diet product promotions. The company said it would remove any posts that made "miraculous" claims about weight loss and were linked to a commercial promotion.

  • iOS 14.5.1 now available to download with fix for app tracking bug

    Apple released the first granular update for iOS 14.5.1 on Monday. It's only been a week since the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system launched, but there were several issues that needed addressing. Chief among them was a problem for some users that resulted in the new toggle to control App Tracking Transparency being grayed out. Apple has fixed this bug, as the company explains in the description of the update: This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. Among the many additions, iOS 14.5 includes an “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature that allows Apple Watch owners to unlock their iPhones while wearing a face mask, AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+ users, support for the PS5’s DualSense controller as well as the Xbox Series X controller, a crowdsourcing feature in Apple’s Maps app, a ton of new emoji characters, and worldwide support for 5G in Dual SIM mode on iPhone 12. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14.5.1 or iPadOS 14.5.1, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go: iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 6s iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE (1st generation) iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPod touch (7th generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad (7th generation) iPad (6th generation) iPad (5th generation) iPad mini (5th generation) iPad mini 4 iPad Air (3rd generation) iPad Air 2 As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

  • Micah Parsons opens as favorite to win defensive rookie of the year

    He wasn’t the first defensive player taken in the draft. He’s the first favorite to win defensive rookie of the year. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall selection, has been installed by PointsBet as a +450 proposition to secure the award based on the 17 regular-season games of his first NFL season. He was [more]