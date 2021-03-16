Blood clots are not a typical vaccine side effect, despite questions raised by AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Andrea Michelson
·2 min read
AstraZeneca Vaccine Bottles COVID 19 coronavirus.JPG
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Dado Ruvic/Reuters

  • There's no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines, or any others, cause blood clots.

  • It's likely a coincidence that some AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have gotten blood clots.

  • Some countries have stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine anyway.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Several European countries have paused their use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to a few reports of blood clots in those who got the shot.

However, health experts and officials have said there's no evidence that the vaccine causes clots. It's more likely coincidental that some vaccine recipients experienced bleeding abnormalities around the time they received their vaccine.

In fact, AstraZeneca reviewed its vaccination records and found there were fewer events of reported blood clots in the vaccinated population than in the general population.

"No vaccines have been shown to cause blood clots," Daniel Salmon, director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins University, told Insider. He added that he would not be worried about experiencing them as a vaccine side effect, even if he were a person at high risk of blood clots.

Some of the risk factors for blood clots - serious injury or surgery, confinement to bed, pregnancy, and obesity, according to the National Blood Clot Alliance - overlap with the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccines. In many countries, shots are being given first to bedridden residents of long-term care facilities and people with preexisting conditions.

Some countries have stopped using the vaccine, despite WHO recommendations

At least 16 countries have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine since two vaccine recipients - a 60-year-old woman in Denmark and a 49-year-old woman in Austria - died of blood clots or bleeding abnormalities after getting their shots.

The World Health Organization said Friday that countries should continue using the vaccine unless a causal link between the jabs and the clots is proven. Such a link has not been found.

"People die every day. There will be people who are immunized who die of other causes," said Mariangela Simao, WHO's assistant director-general, according to the Washington Post.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • EU regulator: Currently "no indication" AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    The head of the European Medicines Agency said at a briefing Tuesday that while a full review is ongoing, there is currently "no indication" that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is responsible for the small number of blood clots reported in patients in Europe.Driving the news: EMA executive director Emer Cooke said she is "firmly convinced" that the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot "far outweigh" the risks, and expressed concern that the suspension of vaccinations by dozens of European countries could increase vaccine skepticism.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCooke said that EMA experts will meet on Thursday to come to a final conclusion after conducting a full analysis of the data.Germany, France, Spain and Italy were among the dozens of countries that suspended vaccinations on Tuesday as they awaited the results of the EMA review.The big picture: AstraZeneca says that out of the 17 million people who have received the vaccine in the EU and U.K., the number experiencing blood clot symptoms is actually lower than would be expected in the general population.Go deeper: What's going on with the AstraZeneca vaccineMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mega-iceberg A74: German ship squeezes through narrow ice channel

    Research Vessel Polarstern makes a remarkable circumnavigation of Antarctica's latest mega-iceberg.

  • Sweden joins Germany, France, and 15 other countries in suspending AstraZeneca's vaccine over possible side effects

    The AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended by Sweden, France, Germany, and 15 others, pending an investigation into potential side effects.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • CDC Says “Do Not” Do This Right Before Your COVID Vaccine

    “COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19,” says the CDC. To that end, you don’t want to do anything that interferes with your body’s response. The CDC lays out clearly which medications to avoid before getting your shot. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 The CDC Advises You Do Not Take Painkillers Before Getting Your Vaccine “Talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated,” says the CDC. “You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally.” But crucially, they add: “It is not recommended you take these medicines before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent side effects.” Read on to see when painkillers are OK. 2 The CDC Says the Painkillers May “Affect How Well the Vaccine Works” “For most people, it is not recommended to avoid, discontinue, or delay medications for underlying medical conditions around the time of COVID-19 vaccination,” says the CDC. “However, your healthcare provider should talk to you about what is currently known and not known about the effectiveness of getting a COVID-19 vaccine when taking medications that suppress the immune system. It is not recommended you take over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen, before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. It is not known how these medications may affect how well the vaccine works. However, if you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated.” 3 The CDC Says Don’t Take Antihistamines Before Your Vaccine to Prevent an Allergic Reaction Every medicine can cause allergies in some people. “If you get a COVID-19 vaccine and you think you might be having a severe allergic reaction after leaving the vaccination provider site, seek immediate medical care by calling 911,” reports the CDC. “It is also not recommended to take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to Get 4 Monitor Your Reaction to the Vaccine You will be asked to wait 15 minutes after getting your vaccine, to make sure you have no allergic reaction. “If you had an immediate allergic reaction after getting a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get a second shot of that vaccine, even if your allergic reaction was not severe enough to require emergency care,” says the CDC. “If the reaction was after an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), you should not get a second shot of either of these vaccines. An immediate allergic reaction happens within 4 hours of getting vaccinated and may include symptoms such as hives, swelling, and wheezing (respiratory distress). Your doctor may refer you to a specialist in allergies and immunology to provide more care or advice.” 5 Dr. Fauci Says You Can Take a Painkiller After the Vaccine Dr. Fauci says if you have pain in your arm after the shot, you can pop a few Tylenol or Advil safely. Just don’t take anything, he says, that “suppresses an immunological response.” So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab

    PM accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Lockdown one year on: Ten reasons why so many Britons have died Why did Boris Johnson take so long to tell us to stay at home? Turkey plans to be first to accept UK holidaymakers without Covid checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine, despite a growing list of countries temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concern around blood clots. The vaccine's manufacturer has insisted it is safe, saying a review of available data in more than 17 million people who have been vaccinated across the UK and EU has shown no evidence of an increased risk. After Ireland announced on Sunday that it was suspending use of the jabs as a "precautionary step", the UK's medicines regulator said the available evidence "does not suggest the vaccine is the cause" of clots. Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said people "should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so". Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of the jabs after reports of blood clots developing in patients who had received the shot. The Netherlands also said on Sunday that it was suspending use of the vaccinations as a precaution for two weeks. Follow the latest updates below.

  • 4 Heavily Short-Sold Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    Since roughly the midpoint of January, retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) chatroom have banded together to buy shares and out-of-the-money call options on stocks with high short interest -- i.e., companies where institutional investors and hedge funds are betting on share prices to decline. Although Sundial is overflowing with cash -- in the neighborhood of $700 million, following the exercising of 98.3 million warrants last month -- the company has built up its war chest by drowning its own investors in registered direct offerings, at-the-market share sales, and debt-to-equity swaps.

  • Coronavirus: Vaccine ban weighs on AstraZeneca shares amid clotting fears

    In a statement, AstraZeneca said there was no evidence of an increased risk of clotting due to the vaccine.

  • Billie Eilish and Harry Styles were bopping to each other's Grammys performances

    The former One Direction member opened the ceremony on Sunday with "Watermelon Sugar." The 19-year-old singer followed with "Everything I Wanted."

  • N Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting

    In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years. Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk with U.S. allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues. Kim Yo Jong, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs, also criticized the U.S. and South Korea for holding military exercises.

  • Meghan, Harry’s Archewell Foundation to support racial justice groups

    One of the four groups, Color of Change, is the largest online racial justice organization in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have announced that their non-profit organization, The Archewell Foundation, will support several charities this year. Mind, a British mental health charity that publicly supported Markle after she revealed her struggles with depression and suicidal ideation in her interview with Oprah Winfrey last Sunday, is one of the four groups that will receive financial support.

  • Canadian fossil fuel lobbyists accuse Netflix of ‘anti-oil propaganda’

    Company claims film is ‘brainwashing’ children with ‘misinformation’ about the oil and gas industry

  • Australians rally at Parliament to demand justice for women

    Outside Parliament House in Canberra, the crowd of hundreds was mostly female and most wore black. Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused organizers’ demand that he address the crowd, and organizers said they wouldn’t meet him behind closed doors. Morrison later told Parliament that he shared the protesters' frustration and concern.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban -source

    A source told Reuters India will propose a law banning cryptocurrency.A senior government official says trading or even holding such digital assets would be criminalized.The bill aligns with the government’s agenda for 2021, which aimed to ban private virtual currencies like Bitcoin and replace them with an official digital currency.The official says the measure would give cryptocurrency holders up to six months to empty their accounts.Afterward, penalties will be levied for possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets.A government panel in 2019 recommended jail up to 10 years for dealing in cryptocurrencies, but the Reuters source declined to say whether the new bill includes those terms.The bill is backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party, the BJP, holds a majority in Parliament.If the ban becomes law, India would be the first major economy to criminalize holding cryptocurrency.Even China, which has banned mining and trading, does not penalize possession.India’s Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Meanwhile, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit a record high value over the weekend, which has nearly doubled this year.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • Large and dangerous tornado outbreak likely Wednesday

    Research says these extreme outbreaks are becoming more likely and shifting location because of a warming climate.

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.