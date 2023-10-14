'Blood coming from his face': Hampton police affidavit reveals details in flare gun assault

HAMPTON — A local man is being held without bail on charges alleging he shot his co-worker in the face with a flare gun during a heated exchange that turned violent at the Speedway gas station on Route 1.

Elton Stanley, 37, was arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Rockingham Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault and reckless conduct.

Judge Daniel St. Hilaire ordered Stanley to remain behind bars in preventative detention, agreeing with prosecutors that "the defendant's release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public."

Stanley was arrested Sept. 29 in Salisbury, Massachusetts, by that state's local SWAT team after he fled the scene, and Hampton police issued a be-on-the-look-out and later a warrant for his arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Previous story: Hampton gas station assault suspect arrested: Man shot in face with flare gun, police say.

What happened at Speedway gas station?

Hampton police were called to Speedway gas station on Route 1 Thursday, Sept. 28, at around 4 p.m. for a report of an assault involving an individual shot in the head with a flare gun.

When police arrived, Hampton medics were treating a man "bleeding from the face" at the gas station, who told officers that his co-worker Elton shot him.

According to a police affidavit, two witnesses inside the store said they heard "a loud pop" and saw a man with his "hair on fire" and "blood coming from his face."

Two witnesses outside the gas station told police they saw Stanley leave the store, drop a "shell" and then flee the scene on his bicycle. That shell was later recovered by police and identified as a spent flare gun shell, according to the police affidavit.

The injured man, who police did not name, was transported to Portsmouth Hospital and then to Massachusetts General Hospital. Police said he sustained second-degree burns to his face and left arm along with multiple facial fractures.

More: Security firm settles lawsuit over guard who killed Exeter's Cassie Heppner at Timberland

What led to flare gun assault?

Police said the victim told police at the gas station he and Stanley got into an argument and Stanley pulled out a flare gun and shot him.

He later told police at the hospital he and Stanley were joking when Stanley said he would shoot him.

"(The victim) told him to 'go ahead,' and then Stanley removed an 'orange gun' from his waistband, and then he saw a large explosion," stated Hampton police officer Douglas Ruth in a probable cause statement for an arrest warrant.

Surveillance footage from the store showed both men working behind the counter in what police described as "an animated verbal exchange or altercation" leading up to the incident.

Footage shows the man's head "engulfed in flame" before stumbling and falling to the floor, according to the police affidavit.

More: Seabrook selectwoman under fire for telling India-born selectman to leave town

Self-defense or danger to the public?

During Stanley's arraignment, public defender attorney Deanna Campbell said, "Mr. Stanley would maintain any actions that were taken were to defend himself."

Prosecutor Jill Cook, however, noted this wasn't the first time Stanley has been charged with aggravated assault for an incident involving a flare gun, referring to a criminal complaint in Chicago. He is also a "multi-state offender," according to Cook, with charges in New Hampshire and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was charged with arson, unauthorized possession of a weapon and burglary.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton NH flare gun assault details: 'Hair on fire'