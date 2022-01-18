🌱 Blood Crisis + Baltimore County Reform Recommendations!

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Nicole Fallon-Peek, your host of the Catonsville Daily.

Amid recent 'blood crisis', the American Red Cross is calling for Catonsville residents to donate blood as soon as possible. Due to the Omicron COVID variant, Baltimore County is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Potential donors can attend the upcoming Jan. 21 blood drive at the Catonsville Middle School starting at 2:00 PM. (Catonsville Patch) As COVID cases and hospitalizations rise in Maryland, local health departments are providing at-home rapid-test kits as well as opening testing clinics. Baltimore County switched to appointment-only testing but is also distributing 100,000 rapid at-home tests. Click to register for an appointment or to find a location for picking up an at-home test. (WBALTV) The Baltimore County Procurement Reform Commission has issued their final report outlining their recommendations for improving County policies. The recommendations are intended to streamline and improve the County's procurement, purchasing, and contracting functions. Click to read the fifty recommendations. (Press Release Desk )

Understanding Human Trafficking At The Baltimore County Public Library Virtual (9:00 AM)

Catonsville Wednesday Farmers Market At The Christian Temple (10:00 AM)

Baltimore County Fire Department notifies the community that the Reisterstown fire was intentionally set. (Facebook)

Bcartsguild shares a painting and a message from artist Elaine Weiner-Reed. (instagram)

The Baltimore County Public Library shares their Martin Luther King Junior virtual book display. Click to find your next read. (Baltimore County Public Library)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

This article originally appeared on the Catonsville Patch