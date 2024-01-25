Blood donation levels at a critical low

Jan. 24—After a couple weeks of winter weather, both the American Red Cross and Carter BloodCare are issuing emergency warnings concerning blood shortages. Both are also offering gifts in exchange for blood and platelet donations.

The national blood supply remains at critically low levels. Blood drives were canceled in nearly every state when winter weather hit. As a result, nearly 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month alone, according to the Red Cross.

The nation is currently facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. When fewer people donate blood, any disruption to blood donations — like recent weather systems — can have a huge effect on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion. Generous blood donors are vital to ensuring those in need of transfusions have access to lifesaving care.

Carter BloodCare provides resources to more than 200 hospitals across 57 Texas counties, but local supply is not keeping up with patient demand. All blood types are needed, especially O positive, O negative — the universal blood type — and platelets, used to control bleeding.

"Our blood donors are local heroes," said Andrea Sign, Carter BloodCare's director of marketing, communications and donor relations. "Someone in our area needs a blood donor hero every day, helping people injured in serious car accidents, kids fighting childhood cancer, organ transplant patients and so many others."

There is now less than a day's supply of some blood types and components, which led to Carter BloodCare's critical-level alert. Without blood at the ready, medical procedures can be postponed, forcing patients to wait two days or longer until donated units are available.

Those who schedule appointments to donate through the Red Cross in February will receive a $20 Amazon gift card. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross has also start a Blood Donor Rewards program. The program offers a new way for the Red Cross to say thank you for the generous donations that are critical to patients counting on lifesaving care. All donors earn points for their donations that accumulate each time they roll up a sleeve to give.

Donors automatically started earning points on Jan. 1, and they can redeem points any time of year to receive e-gift cards or save them to redeem and claim Red Cross items in the next calendar year. For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Rewards.

Those who schedule appointments to donate through Carter BloodCare will receive a quarter-zip pullover, while supplies last. To find the nearest Carter BloodCare location and set time to donate, visit CarterBloodCare.org.

Upcoming drives include:

* Friday, Carter BloodCare: Noon to 4 p.m. at H-E-B, 165 N.W. John Jones Drive in Burleson.

* Saturday, Red Cross: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cleburne Chapel, 303 S. Nolan River Road in Cleburne.

* Feb. 3, Carter BloodCare: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seventh-day Adventist, 1912 Conveyor Drive in Joshua.

* Feb. 5, Carter BloodCare: 1-5 p.m. at Burleson Recreation Center, 550 N.W. Summercrest Blvd. in Burleson.

* Feb. 10, Carter BloodCare: 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Wal-Mart, 1616 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne. Hosted by Nolands River Masonic Lodge No. 453.

* Feb. 12, Carter BloodCare: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rangaire Manufacturing, 501 S. Wilhite St. in Cleburne.

* Feb. 12, Carter BloodCare: 1-5 p.m. at Burleson ISD administration, 1044 S.W. Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson.

* Feb. 13, Carter BloodCare: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hill College Johnson County campus, 2112 Mayfield Parkway in Cleburne.

* Feb. 13, Carter BloodCare: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blum High School, 310 S. Avenue F in Blum.

* Feb. 13, Carter BloodCare: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burleson Higher Education Center, 517 S.W. Johnson Ave. in Burleson.

* Feb. 14, Carter BloodCare: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Precision Monitoring, 388 S.W. Johnson St., Suite 201 in Burleson.

* Feb. 25, Carter BloodCare: Noon to 5 p.m. at Southwestern Adventist University, 302 W. Magnolia St. in Keene.

* Feb. 26, Carter BloodCare: Noon to 5 p.m. at H-E-B, 600 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne.

* March 3, Carter BloodCare: 9 a.m. to noon at Pathway Church, 325 N.W. Renfro St. in Burleson.

* March 5, Carter BloodCare: 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Rio Vista High School, 200 Capps St. in Rio Vista.

* March 7, Carter BloodCare: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene High School, 404 Charger Drive in Keene.

* March 11, Red Cross: Elks Lodge 811, 124 FM 1434 in Cleburne.