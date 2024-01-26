Blood drives in Alexandria and Carlos through February

Jan. 25—ALEXANDRIA — The nation's blood supply remains at critically low levels as severe winter weather has forced the cancellation of blood drives, the American Red Cross said Wednesday.

With warmer weather arriving, the organization urged individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all those who give during February will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email.

The nation is currently facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years, the Red Cross said. When fewer people donate blood, any disruption to blood donations — like recent weather systems — can hurt the availability of blood products and those in need of emergency blood transfusion.

Upcoming local blood drives:

Alexandria

Monday, Jan. 29: 12-6 p.m., Church for the Harvest, 1425 41st Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 605 Douglas St.

Thursday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Alomere Health, 111 17th Ave. E.

Thursday, Feb. 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexandria Motors, 3710 Highway 29 S.

Thursday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Alexandria Technical College, 1601 Jefferson St.

Monday, Feb. 19: 12-6 p.m., Reach Church, 1310 N. Nokomis St. NE

Tuesday, Feb. 20: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sanford Medical, 1527 Broadway

Tuesday, Feb. 20: 12-6 p.m., Reach Church, 1310 N. Nokomis St. NE

Thursday, Feb. 22: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1655 18th Ave. E

Carlos

Tuesday, Feb. 13: 12-6 p.m., Carlos Town Hall, 210 Victoria Ave.

New blood donor rewards program

The Red Cross has started a new Blood Donor Rewards program. All donors will now earn points that accumulate each time they give. Donors automatically started earning points on Jan. 1 and they can redeem points any time of year for e-gift cards or save them to use for Red Cross merchandise next year. For more information, visit

RedCrossBlood.org/Rewards

.