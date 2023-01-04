‘There is blood everywhere,’ 911 caller details stabbing between 2 relatives

A woman who reported a stabbing on Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning detailed the events leading up to the altercation to Springfield Police Dispatch.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield

News Center 7 previously reported that two men mutually stabbed each other after allegedly getting into an argument in the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson informed.

Only one of men remained at the scene when officers arrived, while the other person left and checked himself in at a local hospital, the spokesperson said. The man who stayed was later transported by medics to a local hospital as well.

>> MORE: 2 shot in Springfield; Police investigate

The 911 caller reported that the argument happened during a friend’s get together at her house on New Year’s Eve, according to 911 calls News Center 7 recently obtained.

“They started to get into a fight. They’re brother-in-law and brother,” but later clarified that although the two men were family to each other, she did not know how they were related.

During the altercation, one of the two men allegedly put the other in a chokehold.

When the fighting ensued, she kicked them out of her home.

“I wanted them to get out of my house and fight. I didn’t want them in my home and fighting,” she said.

The two men continued to argue outside and eventually, one of them stabbed the other.

“I didn’t see who had the knife and how they got it,” she stated.

“He’s not like mortally stabbed. Like he’s not stabbed in the throat or the stomach,” she continued.

The injured man then “walked away and threw a brick” into the other’s car, she affirmed.

She did not have any information regarding whether both men were stabbed, but did state, “there is blood everywhere.”

Springfield Police are investigating the incident.