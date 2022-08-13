“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton

Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening.

“Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.

Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around 7 p.m. to reports of a woman being stabbed, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

In the call the man tells the dispatcher that there is blood in the hallway of the apartment complex.

He said that he can hear yelling coming from one of the apartments, “Help me, Help me, Help me” he said the woman was screaming.

He said the screaming eventually stopped.

The woman usually lives by herself but a man was heard in the apartment with her, according to the caller.

Dispatch said records show that an arrest was made, but did not say what charges the person faced or their identity.

According to Montgomery County Jail records, Deandre Lloyd was arrested at 7 p.m. at Wentworth Avenue.

Lloyd was arrested on charges including murder and obstructing official business.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office could not confirm if they were called to the apartment complex.

According to dispatch records, no one was taken from the scene to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.



