ISIS Leader Dead in Bloody Battle With U.S. That Kills 6 Kids

Jamie Ross
·3 min read
In this article:
  Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
Mohamed Al-Daher/Reuters
Mohamed Al-Daher/Reuters

The leader of ISIS has been taken out in a bloody overnight U.S. raid in northwestern Syria, according to President Joe Biden. The battle is reported to have left several civilians dead, including six children.

In a statement posted Thursday morning, Biden announced: “Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.”

He added: “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

Biden said he would give more details later on Thursday morning. The White House posted a photo of the president and Vice President Kamala Harris watching the overnight raid.

U.S. Special Forces carried out the two-hour operation in the small village of Atmeh inside the rebel-held Idlib province. The Syrian Civil Defense, a group of volunteer first responders known as the White Helmets, said six kids and four women were among 13 killed in the chaos. One eyewitness who lives nearby told Reuters: “There was blood everywhere.”

A U.S. official told The Washington Post that the children were killed after a man inside the building detonated explosives.

Speaking to AP, residents described an eruption of noise from helicopters, explosions and machine-gun fire as part of the U.S. operation that targeted a two-story house that was surrounded by olive trees.

Footage from Syrian news networks showed the top floor of the house was largely destroyed in the battle. In the parts of the building that were still standing, blood and body parts were shown splattered across the floor, and video reviewed by Reuters showed the bodies of two children.

Photos from the destroyed home showed evidence that suggested children were nearby. A wooden crib was seen on the floor of one destroyed bedroom, a plastic swing was still hanging on one of the walls that resisted the shelling, and damaged dolls were shown on the ground.

Village resident Omar Saleh told AP his windows began to shake at 1:10 a.m. local time when helicopters flew over his home, then a loudspeaker blared out an announcement ordering women to leave the area. “This went on for 45 minutes. There was no response. Then the machine gun fire erupted,” Saleh recounted, saying it lasted for two hours.

An unnamed resident told Reuters that he left his home after midnight to investigate the noise before the violence began. “Ten minutes later we heard screams: ‘Surrender, the house is surrounded,’” he said. “We heard fire. There was shelling from airplanes and machine guns.”

It was the biggest U.S. raid in Syria’s Idlib province since 2019, when then-President Donald Trump ordered a strike that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

ISIS named al-Qurayshi its leader after al-Baghdadi’s death.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

