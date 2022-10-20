‘Blood everywhere:’ Young Gwinnett mother randomly stabbed by stranger outside Motel 6

A Gwinnett County family is trying to solve the mystery of why they were randomly attacked by a stranger with a steak knife.

The family says they were staying at a Motel 6 in Norcross while their home was being renovated.

Moments after the victim, her mother and 5-year-old son got out of the car, they say a woman armed with a steak knife came barreling towards them and stabbed the young mother in the face and chest.

Police identified the suspect as Filiz Flood, 32. She is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and child cruelty.

