Blood evidence allowed in Salem doctor DUI trial

Feb. 1—SALEM, N.H. — A judge decided this week to allow blood evidence in an upcoming DUI trial for Dr. Scott Dowd, who faces five felony charges in connection to a July 2021 crash.

In addition to the blood evidence, defense attorneys for Dowd wanted a judge to toss reports from Salem Fire Department personnel and a nurse at Lawrence General Hospital saying that Dowd showed signs of impairment.

Judge Martin Honigberg agreed only in one instance — jurors will not hear about how a nurse approached police, unsolicited, to report a strong odor of alcohol coming from her patient.

That information, according to Honigberg, was privileged.

Salem police arrested Dowd following a crash July 10, 2021 on Silver Brook Road. He is now charged with first degree assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses told police that Dowd was speeding through the neighborhood — less than a mile from his own home — when he crashed into a granite mailbox post, launching it into house No. 16.

Giuliana Tutrone, 5 at the time, was critically injured by the impact from inside her home.

A police affidavit states that Giuliana's jaw was broken and a lacerated vein had to be sewn to the left side of her neck. A muscle was torn off the same side of her neck, police said, and her skull could be seen through a deep cut.

She has since returned home, according to her dad, Joseph Tutrone, but he describes a strenuous physical and emotional recovery.

Fire personnel at the scene reported the smell of alcohol on Dowd's breath as his neck was braced and he was asked basic questions. He is described in an affidavit as "not coherent and mumbling."

Police also say Dowd admitted to having four vodka drinks that day, but his attorney said Dowd later recanted that statement at the hospital.

The defense argued that Dowd's blood and urine were collected without his consent and in violation of his constitutional rights.

A trial — expected to include nearly 35 witnesses — is scheduled to begin in May.

An agreement with the New Hampshire Board of Medicine has prevented Dowd from practicing medicine in New Hampshire since August 5, 2021.

Records show that he specializes in interventional spine and pain medicine for Lawrence General Hospital and Holy Family Hospital affiliates, including Orthopedics Northeast in Salem.