Blood found in bedroom leads cops to body of missing mom in car trunk, Florida police say

A mother was found dead in a car after she was reported missing by her family, according to Florida cops.

Rosemene Decius, 46, was reported missing on July 8, according to a post shared on Facebook by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.





Decius’ daughter said she had not heard from her mother for a day, according to First Coast News.





The U.S. Postal Service, where Decius worked, told the sheriff’s office on July 7 that she had not shown up for work, News4Jax reported.





Detectives searched a home Decius shared with her boyfriend, Pierre Pinard, and found a “pool of blood on a bed in the master bedroom,” according to Action News Jax.





Detectives then searched Pinard’s car, which was parked in the garage, and found Decius’ body in the trunk, according to News4Jax.

Pinard, 53, is charged with murder, according to Duval County jail records. He is being held without bond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office declined to release information on how Decius died or a possible motive in her killing.

One of Decius’ coworkers, Khalilah Mitchell, told News4Jax that Decius didn’t deserve what happened to her.

“She was a beautiful person inside and outside and loved her kids,” she told the outlet. “She talked about them all the time and how … proud she was of them.”

An obituary for Decius could not be found online.

