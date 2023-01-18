Blood found in missing man’s SUV, Maryland cops say. Search for 27-year-old continues

A man reported missing by his family nearly a week ago has disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” in Maryland, state police say.

For any information that leads to Dequan Javon Fields, 27, Crime Solvers in Montgomery County is offering a $1,000 reward, according to a Jan. 16 Maryland State Police news release.

Fields’ muddy SUV was found abandoned with blood inside at the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area in Somerset County, police said. He was reported missing on Jan. 12.

Authorities learned his gold 2004 Dodge Durango was driving along Deal Island Road, which runs through the nature preserve, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to the release.

This photo shows Dequan Javon Fields’ 2004 gold Dodge Durango, according to police.

State police and Maryland Natural Resources Police have searched the nature preserve, they said.

Police are asking anyone who lives near the nature preserve to check their surveillance cameras for any footage that may show Fields or his SUV.

Anyone with any tips is asked to contact state police at 443-260-3700 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

McClatchy News contacted state police asking about any new updates in the case on Jan. 18 and was awaiting a response.

The Deal Island Wildlife Management Area is about 145 miles southeast of Baltimore and south of Delaware state lines.

