Blood found on suspect, walls, floor of McCully-Moiliili apartment after fatal stabbing, court documents say

Aug. 18—A 31-year-old man charged with murder allegedly fatally stabbed his older brother in McCully-Moiliili following an argument over living arrangements.

Zeke Magness is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Zachary Magness, 32. His bail is set at $500, 000.

The stabbing occurred at an apartment at 1926 S. King St. at about 7 :20 p.m. Friday.

Officers initially responded to a report of a domestic argument. While en route, the call was updated to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police observed blood splattered on the walls and throughout the floor of the apartment, court documents said. Numerous items were also seen strewn throughout the residence.

Officers entered a bedroom where first responders were treating the victim who was lying on the ground. Zeke Magness was seen with a large amount of blood on his hands, clothing and legs.

Court documents said the brothers were arguing about living arrangements inside the apartment.

Their sister told police she was in the shower when she heard a loud commotion. She went to the bedroom and saw Zeke Magness performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on their brother.

The victim sustained four stab wounds : one to his left rib, two to his buttocks and one on his right thigh. He was taken to The Queen's Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police recovered a pair of bloody scissors at the scene as part of their investigation.

Following his arrest, Zeke Magness said, "I'm so sorry for everything, " according to court documents.