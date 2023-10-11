Blood was on the ground then a man jumped out of a window, Richland County deputies say

A standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Columbia Tuesday ended after he jumped from the second story of the building, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Dashawn Norwood on multiple charges after he leaped from the apartment building, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release.

Norwood, who was charged with first-degree domestic violence and carry concealed weapon, is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show. No bond has been set, according to jail records.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to an apartment building on a call about a domestic violence with a weapon incident, according to the release.

When deputies arrived they heard arguing in the apartment, and saw a gun in a vehicle with an open door in addition to fresh blood on the ground in front of the apartment door, the sheriff’s department said.

Commands to open the door were met with silence, according to the release.

Because the original caller said a gun was pointed at the victim’s head, deputies on the scene decided the circumstances justified the decision to force their way inside the apartment, where the victim was found and removed, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

When questioned, the victim told deputies Norwood was still inside the apartment, in the upstairs area, according to the release.

After trying to contact Norwood, deputies called for additional help because of the barricade situation, and a special response team was part of the law enforcement officers that responded, the sheriff’s department said.

Norwood eventually jumped from a window on the second floor and was taken into custody, according to the release.

Information about his condition was not available, but he was booked into the Richland County jail Tuesday, records show.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any law enforcement officers engaged Norwood before he jumped from the window.

Further information about the domestic violence that led to the emergency call was not available.

Norwood is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 15, judicial records show.