  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

Teaganne Finn
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year.

"What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said on ABC's "This Week."

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country Sunday, saying he feared bloodshed. U.S. forces rushed to evacuate all remaining embassy staffers from Kabul as Taliban fighters appeared to be on the brink of taking power.

Another 1,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to help with the deteriorating security situation in Kabul, two Defense Department officials said Sunday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the withdrawal was "botched."

The exit, "including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul is a shameful failure of American leadership," McConnell said in a statement.

Some Republicans from the hawkish wing of the party also opposed former President Donald Trump's attempts to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Taliban ordered their fighters to enter Kabul because they believed police had deserted all their positions, a Taliban spokesman told NBC News. NBC News could not confirm the claims.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina echoed his Republican colleagues, saying in a tweet that Biden "seems oblivious to the terrorist threats that will come from a Taliban-run Afghanistan."

Cheney added that Biden "absolutely" bears responsibility for the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, "as does Trump and his administration."

"It's not just that people predicted that this would happen. Everyone was warned that this would happen," she said.

Biden announced the full withdrawal of U.S. forces in April. The Taliban's rapid advance across the country had left the government on the brink of collapse, blindsiding U.S. officials who had not anticipated that the capital would fall so quickly.

"This is an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions," Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said on CNN's "State of the Union." "This will be a stain on Biden's presidency, and I think he is going to have blood on his hands for what they did."

The Biden administration "totally blew this one" and completely underestimated the strength of the Taliban, said McCaul, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

A White House official said Sunday that Biden had spoken to members of his national security team "on the situation in Afghanistan" and would continue to get updates throughout the day. Biden has continued to defend his decision.

"I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan — two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth," Biden said in a statement Saturday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lauded Biden and continued to voice her support for his decision.

"The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action," Pelosi said in a statement.

"The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Haiti hospitals overwhelmed by quake victims as death toll hits 1,297

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and is reeling from the assassination of its president last month. Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the town of Les Cayes.

  • Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney

    Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump bear responsibility for the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Sunday. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world," Cheney told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. The Taliban entered Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, early Sunday morning to negotiate a peaceful transfer of power at the presidential palace.

  • Kabul falls to Taliban

    President Joe Biden is sending for troops to Afghanistan as the Taliban continues its swift advances.

  • US lawmakers react to Taliban's swift gains

    The president and his administration are feeling the pressure from Congress.

  • 28 celebrities who dropped out of school and made it big anyway

    While graduating high school and going to college is one route to success, these celebrities prove that school isn't for everybody.

  • Justin Haley makes last-lap pass for Stage 1 win at Indy road course

    Watch as Justin Haley runs down Riley Herbst at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to take the Stage 1 win with a pass in the final corner.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • German Greens' chancellor candidate urges higher tariffs on Chinese imports

    Germany's Green Party's chancellor candidate said the European Union should impose tougher barriers for Chinese imports to prevent dumping and poor environmental standards. "We have to uphold standards when there is dumping in other world regions," Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock told Sunday paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) in an interview. "This could for instance take the form of a surcharge on companies that have been subsidised on the Chinese market or that are not subject to environmental standards," she added.

  • The cost of America’s two decades in Afghanistan

    Because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for the war in Afghanistan, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

  • Pricey ‘car condos’ are latest real estate rage

    A Manhattan garage operator is betting that city dwellers in the COVID-19 age are driving more and would pay a premium for a personal place to put their cars.

  • China likely to recognize Taliban as Afghan rulers with fall of Kabul

    China has been laying the groundwork to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, flying in the face of the U.S. warning the group about isolation from the international community.

  • Geronimo’s owner says she has ‘new hope’ alpaca will be saved from execution

    Court injunction grants alpaca 72-hour reprieve from government death sentence

  • As U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Top the Civil War’s Toll, We're Repeating Disease History

    Today’s COVID-19 death toll shows that many have approached the virus with a medical attitude hardly updated from 160 years ago

  • Biden offers cash to Florida educators who mandate masks, defying DeSantis order banning them

    The Biden administration is seeking to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his recent statewide ban of mask mandates in schools by providing financial assistance to educational institutions that implement such mandates.

  • Haiti’s been struck by an earthquake. In South Florida, we know what to do now | Editorial

    This time, the earthquake that shook Haiti was offshore. Small comfort for the Haitian people who are still — still — recovering from the jaw-droppingly devastating quake in 2010 that killed over 300,000 people.

  • McConnell says Afghanistan collapse 'the embarrassment of a superpower laid low'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell assailed the Biden administration's military withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling the ensuing collapse of the U.S. backed government a low point for the country.

  • Fox News Host Gets Unknown Substance In Mail At Network Offices In NY

    A Fox News television host was mailed an envelope containing what police described as a “white powdery substance,” triggering an emergency response on Friday. The host, who was not identified by authorities or Fox News, was said to be Greg Gutfeld in numerous other media reports. He reportedly isolated himself in his office and the […]

  • England's Wood, Moeen rock India in second Test

    England's Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struck late on against India at Lord's on Sunday to leave the second Test intriguingly poised heading into the last day.

  • 12 details you missed in 'Jungle Cruise'

    There are tons of references to the Magic Kingdom ride - from Dwayne Johnson's puns to a hidden Metallica song.

  • Ashraf Ghani: departing Afghan president who failed to make peace with Taliban

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government in a matter of weeks, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. Twice elected president, both times after bitterly disputed contests, the former World Bank academic left the country without saying where he was going. First elected president in 2014, Ghani took over from Hamid Karzai, who led Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, and oversaw the conclusion of the U.S. combat mission, the near-complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, as well as a fractious peace process with the insurgent Taliban.