'Blood on his hands': Republicans say Kabul explosion result of Biden decisions

Between waves of calls for prayers in response to explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, that harmed American troops and civilians, some Republicans pointed the finger squarely at President Joe Biden and his administration.

They also renewed calls for Biden to extend the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw remaining troops from Afghanistan or to reestablish a military presence at Bagram Air Base.

"Joe Biden has blood on his hands," said New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House. "This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden’s weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief."

“The responsibility for this tragedy rests squarely on the shoulders of Joe Biden. His incompetence means American blood has been shed,” Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, a Navy Reserve veteran who deployed to Afghanistan, said in a statement. “This was avoidable and is unforgivable!”

Georgia Rep. Jody Hice called on Biden to “RESIGN NOW” and predicted that a “hostage situation is about to begin.”

“This could NOT have been a worse disaster!” Hice tweeted. “Biden Admin has forsaken America!”

Attacks at a gate outside a hotel and the airport in Kabul injured at least three U.S. Marines and killed a dozen other people, according to early reports.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called on the Biden administration “to reestablish our presence in Bagram as an alternative to the Kabul airport so that we do not leave our fellow citizens and thousands of Afghan allies behind.”

“It is not a capability problem, but a problem of will,” Graham said.

The explosions also made representatives renew calls to extend the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline.

“We have to reimpose our deadline, and our will, and our authority. This administration is not capable of doing that,” Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said on Fox Business.

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, a decorated combat veteran, said that Biden’s deadline “must be extended indefinitely.”

"Despite President Biden’s lies, we have been told repeatedly that the Taliban were not letting Americans and our allies get to the airport safely. The deadly explosions today leave no room for doubt that the Taliban have, unsurprisingly, not kept up their word guaranteeing safe passage to the airport,” Green said. “The U.S. must make it clear: Any impediment to our evacuations will be met with the full force of the greatest superpower in the world. We will leave no man behind. Say it, Mr. President."

“The devastation and carnage we are witnessing is a direct result of the Biden-Harris Admin's haphazard withdrawal from the region,” tweeted Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

