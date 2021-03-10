A blood pressure drug has been recalled after a possibly ‘life-threatening’ mistake

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A distributor of Spironolactone recalled four lots sold nationwide in reaction to a packaging mistake that endangers users of the drug.

“Prepackaged bottles labeled Spironolactone 50 mg may contain Spironolactone 25 mg tablets and prepackaged bottles of Spironolactone 25 mg may contain Spironolactone 50 mg tablets,” Bryant Ranch Prepack said in their FDA-posted recall notice.

Spironolactone is used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, excess fluid retention (edema) and low potassium (hypokalemia).

A person prescribed 25 mg tablets and who takes 50 mg, Bryant Ranch says, “could experience an increase in potassium which could be life-threatening. Patients with renal insufficiency or those taking concomitant renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitors would be at increased risk.”

A person prescribed 50 mg doses and taking 25 mg “may experience an elevation in blood pressure or increased swelling caused by excess fluid (edema) if taking the product chronically.” Also, irregular heartbeats related to hypokalemia are possible.

So, Bryant Ranch has pulled bottles labeled for 25 mg tablets, lot No. 148969, 30-count bottles; No. 148791, 60-count bottles; and No. 148991, 90-count bottles, all with expiration dates of 7/31/2022; and No. 148992, 30-count bottles of 50 mg tablets with expiration date of 5/31/2022.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

Those with questions about the recall can call Bryant Ranch at 877-885-0882, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.

This recalled dog food can make pets and pet owners sick with salmonella and listeria

Some Mustangs have been recalled. Here’s the problem and what Ford’s doing about it

Recommended Stories

  • Pollen level in air linked to COVID-19 rates; robust vaccine responses seen during pregnancy, lactation

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Higher pollen concentrations in the air have coincided with increases in COVID-19 infection rates, a large study shows, suggesting a possible link. Using data from 130 sites in 31 countries, researchers found that airborne pollen levels, sometimes in combination with humidity and temperature, accounted for up to 44% of the variability of COVID-19 infection rates during the spring of 2020.

  • 'Waves of symptoms': Researchers may have found a pattern of progression in Covid long-haulers

    Long-term symptoms may emerge in a distinct pattern over weeks and months.

  • ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Says Her ‘Cold Sore’ Turned Out to Be Skin Cancer

    “It honestly did not occur to me to have it even looked at.”

  • Idaho Man Who Believed Coronavirus Would 'Disappear' After 2020 Election Is Now a COVID Long-Hauler

    "Long-haulers" have remained a cause for concern amid the year-long pandemic. Unlike typical cases of COVID-19, long-haulers report sustained symptoms.

  • Two 'severely overweight' children taken into care

    Two “severely overweight” children were taken into care after their weight didn't reduce in six months despite the council paying for Fitbits and gym memberships for them. Judge Gillian Ellis has ruled the youngsters should go into long-term foster care - and described the case as "very sad and unusual". West Sussex County Council, who had responsibility for the children's welfare, had provided Fitbits, and paid for gym membership, and the family had been involved with Weight Watchers. But Judge Ellis said months after family court proceedings began there had been no reduction in the children's weight. The judge said the children's parents had not seemed to understand "the seriousness" of concerns raised by social services staff and had failed to "set boundaries" or "promote healthy eating and exercise". She said the children needed the chance to "learn ways of living more healthily" and to "improve their health by losing weight". Details of the case emerged in a ruling by Judge Ellis published online on Wednesday. The judge had considered evidence at a private family court hearing in Sussex late in 2020. She said the family could not be identified in media reports of the case. The judge said there were also concerns about poor home conditions and a lack of guidance on personal care. "Everyone agrees that this is a very sad and unusual case, of a loving family, where the parents meet many of the basic needs of the children, but the local authority has been concerned that the parents are not meeting the children's health needs, in that both children are severely overweight, and the parents have shown an inability to help the children manage this condition," said the judge in her ruling. "The case was such an unusual one because the children had clearly had some very good parenting, as they were polite, bright, and engaging." She added: "The children were supposed to provide recordings from their Fitbits but this had not been done. "The mother blamed lockdown for the inability to exercise but exercise could still be taken in the home or by walking outside. "The attendance of the family at Weight Watchers had been inconsistent."

  • Susan Sarandon Wants to Date Someone Vaccinated Against COVID: 'I Don't Care If It's a Man or a Woman'

    Susan Sarandon hasn't been in a major relationship since 2015

  • UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

    A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday. In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant - known as B.1.1.7 - against those infected with other variants of the COVID-19-causing virus, scientists said the new variant's mortality rate was "significantly higher". The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Britain in September 2020, and has since also been found in more than 100 other countries.

  • Are Potatoes Good for You?

    Here are two facts about potatoes: They’re extremely nutritious, and you should probably cut back on how often you eat them. How can both be true? “Potatoes are a top source of potassium, which i...

  • The backlash against Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is real and risky—here’s exactly how to make its rollout a success

    The one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be a game-changer, but perceptions that it is inferior must be actively dispelled

  • Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times about challenges with COVID-19 vaccine: Trudeau

    Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau spoke hours after Reuters revealed the company had informed the European Union it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. "We have heard in many conversations with Johnson & Johnson that there are challenges around production of ... the vaccine," Trudeau told a briefing.

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyMichael Regan confirmed as head of Environmental Protection AgencyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?

  • How to recognize the signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency and properly treat it

    Vitamin B12 deficiency causes symptoms like fatigue, poor memory, a swollen tongue, and canker sores.

  • Scientists baffled by sudden increase in sinkholes

    The sinkholes are swallowing homes and hurting farmers.

  • A $60 billion surprise in the Covid relief bill: Tax hikes

    Democrats tucked in a trio of little-noticed tax hikes on the wealthy and big corporations.

  • Please take a second to check your sesame oil label

    Since joining the Takeout staff last fall, I’ve become increasingly more plugged in to the vast, stinky, botulism-ridden world of food recalls. And there are a lot of food recalls. We weathered a Hot Pockets recall back in January; a dog food brand recalled its food last week over listeria concerns; and earlier this month, the FDA announced the recall of 4,550 bags of Sweet Barbecue Quaker Rice Crisps (the horror!), citing potential soy contamination. Now, sesame oil is in the hot seat. Best Life reports that the FDA announced the recall of Mediterranean Food Inc.’s Alqosh Sesame Oil on Monday, March 8, due to potential salmonella contamination.

  • Ohio Man Went Into Shock After Accidentally Getting Two COVID Vaccine Shots in One Day

    A 91-year-old Ohio man went into shock after a vaccination mix-up accidentally left him with two Moderna COVID vaccine shots in the same day.

  • Our Absolute Favorite Items from Costco That Make the Membership Worth It

    The wholesale chain makes it too easy to justify buying pesto (along with other delicious eats and drinks) in bulk.

  • 'I Started A 16:8 Intermittent Fasting Schedule And Lost 102 Pounds In Less Than 2 Years'

    "I was too strict with my diet before, and it always backfired."

  • 'NCIS' Shocked Everyone With the Death of Another Beloved Character

    "NCIS" fans have really been put through the wringer lately, huh?

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.