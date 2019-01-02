How to Use a Blood Pressure Monitor

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Only about half of the 75 million U.S. adults with high blood pressure have the condition under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Along with diet, exercise, and, if appropriate, medication, here’s an additional strategy to consider: daily home blood pressure monitoring.

A 2010 systematic review from the independent Cochrane Collaboration found that self-monitoring led to lower systolic (top) and diastolic (bottom) numbers in people with high blood pressure. Your doctor may also recommend a home monitor to help diagnose hypertension in the first place, because some people’s levels in the doctor’s office are different from those in everyday life.

At Consumer Reports we test home blood pressure monitors for accuracy, comfort, and more. Here’s how to pick the right product for you, and use it properly.

How We Test

To evaluate accuracy, our trained testers take a panel of volunteers’ blood pressure with both a home blood pressure monitor and a mercury sphygmomanometer—considered the gold standard of testing—and compare the results.

Panelists also rate monitors for comfort, and our lab technicians evaluate each device for convenience factors—clarity of the display, size of the buttons, and how easy it is to use.

Pick Your Monitor

When it comes to accuracy, our tests have found that devices with arm cuffs tend to perform better than those with wrist cuffs—which can be slightly more challenging to use correctly. But wrist cuffs tend to score better than arm cuffs on comfort.

Fit is important, too. The cuff should fit comfortably around your upper arm or wrist—one that’s too loose or too tight can skew results. So, measure the circumference of your upper arm or wrist, and choose one labeled for that measurement.

Several models we’ve tested come with added features, such as an irregular heartbeat monitor. You may want to ask your doctor whether this could benefit you. Another is the ability to store data for two people—helpful if you and your partner both plan to use the device.

Consider these recommended home blood pressure monitors from our tests.

Get the Right Results

Bring the monitor you’ve purchased to your doctor’s office so that your care team can make sure you’re using it properly and check whether its results match those of the office monitor (if not, you may need a different home device). The American Heart Association recommends you then do this once a year. To get the most accurate reading:

Don’t smoke, drink any caffeine, or exercise for at least 30 minutes before you measure your blood pressure.

Use the bathroom, then rest quietly for 5 minutes before taking a reading.

Wrap the cuff around your bare arm. Clothing in between the cuff and your skin may interfere with results.

Sit on a sturdy chair with a supportive back, with your feet flat on the floor and your arm resting on a flat surface. The cuff of the device—wrist or arm—should be at the same level as your heart.

Measure at the same times each day.

