The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty A capo from a notorious Mexican crime group went on a rampage last week in the state of Chihuahua, eventually killing two elderly priests and a tour guide who had sought refuge from the sicarios in a church, according to Mexican authorities.The killings occurred in the small desert town of Cerocahui, about 480 miles from the Arizona border. According to Mexican police, the crime was orchestrated by Noriel “El Chueco” Portillo, who is said to be a reg