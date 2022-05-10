Blood on red sneakers ties north Fresno double homicide to man on trial, prosecutors say

The prosecution in the trial of a 26-year-old man accused of a 2017 north Fresno double homicide presented its final evidence in the case Monday: blood on red sneakers.

Forensic experts testified those shoes allegedly worn by defendant Gary Perry contained traces of blood from Brennen Julian Fairhead, 21. Perry is also accused of killing Scott Alex Gaffney, 21.

Gaffney and Fairhead were shot to death on Dec. 14, 2017 in the Woodward Lake neighborhood. Their bodies were found by stunned neighbors who heard several gunshots and yelling.

Law enforcement also found Perry’s fingerprints on the car allegedly connected to the killings.

Prosecutors say Perry, Gaffney, Fairhead and Michael Rackney got into a white Honda Accord that night to buy drugs from someone near Fresno State. The transaction allegedly went smoothly. The drive back to northwest Fresno did not.

As they stopped on a side street to let Rackney out, Perry began firing from a Glock handgun that belonged to Fairhead. Multiple rounds struck and killed Fairhead and Gaffney, prosecutors say.

In an interview with police detectives, Perry said he shot Fairhead by accident. He then panicked and shot Gaffney because he saw the shooting.

Rackney testified last week that he also was shot at by Perry, but was not hit.

Along with finding Perry’s fingerprints on the car and Fairhead’s blood on the shoes, forensic experts with the California Department of Justice also found other evidence in the car.

Jessica Winn, a criminologist with the DOJ, testified Monday that she found a baggy of cocaine in the car along with a plant substance that appeared to be marijuana. Winn also found two bullets and seven cartridge casings in various locations inside the the car.

Winn tested the Glock handgun used in the killings and found the cartridges were fired from that gun.

A search of Fairhead’s home revealed the Glock was registered to him, along with an AK-47 rifle.

Detectives also found the red sneakers Perry wore the night of the killings. Perry had stashed them along with his backpack at his cousin’s home.

Perry declined to testify during his three-day trial and his defense attorney Emily Takao did not call any witnesses to testify. Perry faces life without the possibility of parole, if found guilty.

Closing statements are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday in Dept. 50.