Blood, skin tissue under car found to match victim in Freehold beating death

FREEHOLD - The lead detective in a 2018 fatal beating in Freehold testified Thursday, telling the jury that DNA evidence found on the bottom of defendant Jamil Hubbard's car matched that of the victim.

Detective Stephen Vogt of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office went to the scene of the crime − the parking lot of victim Jerry Wolkowitz' apartment complex − on May 1, 2018, he said, after the victim had been taken to the hospital.

He documented the scene, he testified, marking tire tracks and blood stains in the road, as well as pieces of evidence scattered in the lot: a lunch box, wallet, burned fragments of cash, a shirt, jacket, hearing aid, eyeglasses and an envelope.

The shirt was turned inside out with the jacket, crime scene photos showed, which had "Exceptional Medical Transportation" on the front. Wolkowitz' cellphone was found in the jacket pocket. The wallet also held the victim's ID, Vogt said.

(center) Jamil Hubbard, charged with the murder of Asbury Park Press freelance photographer Jerry Wolkowitz, sits with his attorneys Katherine M. Caola and Allison Friedman during opening statements of trial before Judge Lourdes Lucas at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold, NJ Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The car that was found next to the victim − later determined to be Hubbard's Chevy Malibu − also was taken as evidence, Vogt said.

Blood stains on the front underbelly of the car and skin tissue on the exhaust pipe both matched Wolkowitz' DNA, which Vogt collected via a cheek swab while the victim was in the hospital, he testified.

When the victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, he had severe swelling in his abdomen due to injuries, trauma surgeon Dr. Abimbola Pratt testified earlier in the trial. He also had abrasions over his knees and abdomen consistent with tire marks.

A pair of sneakers found near Hubbard's apartment in Sayreville had blood stains that also matched the victim's DNA.

Testimony in the murder trial will continue Tuesday.

