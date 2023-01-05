Blood splatter filled home after man beat girlfriend with toilet paper holder, cops say

A man used a toilet paper holder to beat his girlfriend to death in a Minnesota home where her children were present, Minnesota cops say.

The fatal attack occurred on Dec. 29 in Medina, a suburb of Minneapolis. Officers were dispatched for a “medical emergency call” and found the 27-year-old woman unconscious, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said she had “numerous bruises on her body” and died at the hospital. An autopsy revealed the woman died from “multiple blunt force trauma,” according to Medina police.

The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Quan Turner, was the one who called 911, saying his girlfriend had been in a car accident, according to police. But when officers arrived, the state of the home told a different story, according to the complaint.

“Officers observed that there was blood on the floor in the main living area as well as blood in the kitchen,” the complaint states. “Further, there was blood throughout the main bedroom, including on the walls, pillows, bedding, floor and other areas. Officers also observed what appears to be diluted blood in the shower.”

Neither of the cars in the home’s garage had any damage, refuting Turner’s account of a car crash, police said.

Police said a metal toilet paper holder was found with blood on it. That holder, the victim’s children told police, was what Turner used during the attack.

One of the children said Turner often “grabs things” when he gets mad, and she said she saw Turner grab the holder and use it to hit the woman, police said. The witness heard her mother saying “stop” as the attack occurred, the complaint states.

The child also heard Turner take her mother to the bathroom and turn on the shower. She later saw blood throughout the home when she came out of her bedroom, police said.

Turner was charged with second-degree murder and was placed in the Hennepin County Jail.

Man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times because she didn’t answer his calls, Florida cops say

20-year-old with cerebral palsy killed when sister’s ex burns down home, PA cops say

Man found dead a day after shooting his ex and her current boyfriend, Georgia cops say