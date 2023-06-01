Blood stains lead to arrest of suspect from 5-year-old Georgia burglary case

A trail of blood resulted in the arrest of a Georgia man on burglary charges in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said the burglaries happened between August 14, 2018, and August 15, 2018.

According to deputies, Walter Marquez Kirby went inside a home on Church Street in Rome.

Floyd authorities said $555 worth of gaming equipment was missing, and blood was found on the floor right in the entryway.

The blood sample was collected and sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for matching.

Officials said the blood matched up with Kirby’s blood.

He was arrested and charged with burglary in the first degree.

