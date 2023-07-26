Blood Stone Villains gang member gets 25 to life for 2019 murder of Brooklyn dad

A member of the Blood Stone Villains street gang has been sentenced to 25 years to life after he murdered a rival in Brooklyn.

Jamel Dossie, 34, learned his sentence in Brooklyn Supreme Court Wednesday, more than three years after gunning down his target outside a Brownsville bodega and spraying a school bus and an MTA bus with stray bullets.

Dossie was convicted at a trial last month of murder and weapon possession for the Nov. 19, 2019 killing of Francisco Bonilla, a 32-year-old father of a 2-year-old girl.

Dossie knew Bonilla frequented the bodega at the corner of Pennsylvania and Dumont Aves. in East New York, and video caught him hunting his target and opening fire at about 8:45 a.m., prosecutors said.

He then went to a nearby building, put a gun in a mailbox, and danced and laughed with two women in the lobby, according to video shown at the trial.

Dossie fired off at least six shots, hitting a school bus with a child inside, and an MTA B20 bus with 30 passengers. Neither the child nor the city bus passengers were injured.

Bonilla, who family members said had recently graduated from college, was hit in the chest and stomach.

“I knew the kid since he was born. He was a good guy,” Bonilla’s uncle, Juan Lopez told The Daily News in 2019. “It’s ironic. He didn’t have any involvement, no drugs. Nothing.”

The motive for the killing wasn’t addressed at trial.

“This defendant robbed a 2-year-old girl of her father, devastated a family, and endangered the lives of countless others with stray bullets hitting two crowded buses,” Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez said. “Today’s sentence holds him accountable for this despicable crime, and I hope it offers some comfort to the victim’s loved ones.”