Blood Supply Crisis Continues: Drive Planned In Chatham

CHATHAM, NJ — Since the pandemic began and especially recently with the COVID-19 omicron surge, donations to blood banks have dropped, according to the New York Blood Center.

Many high schools, the location where blood drives are often held, would not commit to blood drives recently because of the threat of the omicron variant, New York Blood Center stated in a news release in January. About 75,000 blood and 1,700 platelet donations are needed each week, the blood center stated.



The Chatham Emergency Squad has scheduled a blood donation drive on March 5, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., at the Ogden Memorial Presbyterian Church on 286 Main St.

To sign up for an appointment, click here and then type in sponsor code 61961.

Walk-in appointments are welcomed, though appointments are encouraged, a post about the blood drive stated.

That post additionally has a QR code, which can be scanned to launch the appointment page.

Masks must be worn as blood is being donated, regardless of the donor’s COVID-19 vaccination status, the New York Blood Center stated.

Donors must be symptom-free from COVID-19 for a minimum of 14 days and cannot donate if they have had a positive test or had symptoms 14 days prior. Donations can also be made immediately after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. See more information here about donating after a COVID-19 diagnosis or vaccine.

