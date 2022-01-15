🌱 Blood Supply Low + Unhoused Neighbors + Insurance Up To Date?

Happy Saturday, Lakewood! Here's everything going on around Lakewood today.

King Soopers strike continues, negotiations at a standstill. King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union sat down to work on reaching an agreement on improved pay and conditions for workers. According to union officials, Friday's negotiations did not go well. (FOX31) It's probably time for front range homeowners to re-examine their homeowner's insurance policy. As a result of the Marshall Fire, it has brought to the forefront what homeowners and renters might face, should a fire come through their neighborhood in the way that residents in Louisville and Superior experienced last December. After a devastating wildfire is the wrong time to learn you're under-insured. (CBS4) Where people in metro Denver are moving to most? Destination cities were ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Denver between 2015 and 2019. (FOX31) Front Range blood supplies running low. The American Red Cross has been sending up the red flag, stressing that there is a nationwide blood shortage and Colorado is no different. Along the Front Range, hospitals are managing but are one major tragedy away from danger. (Arvada Press) Sweep them to where? Denver's program of sweeping the homeless is more like a game of whac-a-mole, and ultimately the policy has de-humanized the people that are being moved from one spot to the next. YS takes a deep dive into the culture and the people in the community of Denver's unhoused neighbors. (Yellow Scene)

Lakewood Cultural Center's Nonsense shows canceled: Out of an abundance of caution due to a COVID exposure within the cast, Performance Now Theatre Company has cancelled this weekend’s performances of Nunsense (Jan. 14-16). Ticketholders have been contacted by the box office. (Facebook)

CARA Basketball Skills Challenge: Youth ages 6-13 can drop by Carmody Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. for this fun, free basketball competition! No registration or signup required. Compete in dribbling, passing and shooting competitions and win great prizes. (Lakewood)

