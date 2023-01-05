Blood trail leads Seattle police to shooting victim

A trail of blood led Seattle police officers to a man who had been shot in the leg in the Miller Park neighborhood.

At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to reports of gunshots in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.

When officers entered the alley, they found a trail of blood that led them to the front door of an apartment building and continued to a unit inside.

Officers spoke with a man in the apartment who had been shot in the leg and gave him medical attention until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators learned the victim had been meeting with another man in the alley when the two got into a fight and the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to police.

Police found a bag of what appeared to be fentanyl in the alley where the man was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.