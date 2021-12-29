Blood trail leads Tennessee cops to arrest suspect who allegedly stuffed dead roommate’s body in suitcase

Tennessee police arrested a man who allegedly killed his 63-year-old roommate, put his body in a suitcase and attempted to dispose of it in Memphis alley.

Memphis police were called to a suspicious item in an alley behind a Regions Bank parking lot in the city on Dec. 12. They found a suitcase there, and discovered the remains of a man later identified as 63-year-old Bruce Jefferies, Action News 5 reported . Jefferies died by blunt force trauma.

A witness told police he saw a man dragging a suitcase to an alley at about 10 a.m. that day, according to an affidavit. Surveillance video also corroborated the witness’ statement. The witness added that he saw the suspect attempt to throw the suitcase in a dumpster, but it was apparently too heavy.

The suspect took off from the scene when he noticed he was being watched, according to the affidavit. Police found a blood trail from the suitcase leading back to an apartment complex.

Officials obtained a search warrant for an apartment where the blood trail stopped and found signs of a struggle inside, including broken glass, a broken mirror and blood in the bedroom, Fox 13 reported . Papers and other belongings of a man named Julian Summers were also found inside.

A smaller suitcase similar to the one containing Jefferies’ remains was also found in the apartment unit, while clothing with blood on it was found in a washing machine, police said. Authorities

Summers, 30, was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Summers had been Jefferies’ roommate for the last two years, police said.

He is expected in court next on Wednesday.