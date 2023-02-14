Bloodhounds help track Kingsland stabbing suspect

Feb. 14—Bloodhound tracking dogs helped Kingsland police officers find a man who was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing another man, a release from the Kingsland Police Department said.

Officers responded to a home on Gary's Place in Kingsland at around 1 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from several stab wounds, the release said. He was treated by Kingsland Fire and Rescue and Camden County Fire and Rescue squads then transported to UF Health Shands Hospital for further care.

"The suspect left the scene on foot before police arrival, leading to the Camden County Sheriff's bloodhound teams being called to track the suspect," the release said.

Law enforcement later caught up with the suspect, 27-year-old Eduardo Balbuena Ramos, of Kingsland, walking on S. Grove Boulevard with a witness to the incident.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after interviews with the suspect and witnesses, and a search warrant of the residence was served.

Kingsland Police Department's public information officer, Earl Wilson, said investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with additional details or information is encouraged to call the police department at 912-729-8254.