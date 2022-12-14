Bloodied man buying cleaning products at Walmart convicted of murder, SC officials say

A man has been sentenced to life in prison on multiple charges after he was seen on Walmart’s surveillance camera covered in blood buying cleaning products, South Carolina officials say.

Sosa Croft, 22, was convicted of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old, according to a Dec. 13 news release from the 13th judicial court solicitor. He was convicted and sentenced in Greenville on Dec. 8.

Officials said on Jan. 29, 2019, Croft shot Joshua Meeks, a high school sophomore at the time, before taking his car and money. Meeks’ car was found the following day at the apartment complex where Croft lived. The vehicle was “covered in blood” despite apparent attempts at a cleanup, according to the release.

Inside the car, investigators said they found Walmart receipts and cleaning products.

Investigators then viewed Walmart’s surveillance footage and identified Croft, “covered in blood,” buying the same products found inside Meeks’ car. After two people came to police with information about the crime, Croft was charged and Meeks’ body was found about 35 miles southeast of Greenville.

Croft later told officials that he shot Meeks because “he thought he had money,” officials said. Croft took $10 and a pack of Skittles from Meeks, according to the release.

