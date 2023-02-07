Bloodied man with knife shot and killed after charging at officers, Missouri police say

A bloodied man was shot and killed by police after charging at officers with a knife, Missouri officials say.

After 8 a.m. on Feb. 7, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a call about a man, covered in blood, wandering around outside, police told KFVS.

Officers said they found the man walking close to where he was last reported, WSIL reported. He had a knife in his hand and was using it to hurt himself, police said.

He ran at the officers, who opened fire, hitting him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police told news outlets. No police were hurt during the incident but three officers have been put on administrative leave.

State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, at the request of Poplar Bluff police.

Poplar Bluff is about 150 miles south of downtown St. Louis.

