Bloodied mom posts social media video after stabbing her 2 kids, Louisiana police say

A Louisiana woman posted a chilling video to social media moments after authorities say she stabbed her two young kids, according to local news outlets.

Janee Pedesclaux, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and a count of attempted murder in the stabbings that killed her 4-year-old daughter and left her 2-year-old son critically hurt, New Orleans police said in a news release.

She is also charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at a home on Law Street, according to authorities.

Both children were taken to a hospital by private car, police said. The 4-year-old died from her injuries, and the 2-year-old was listed in critical condition.

McClatchy News reached out to New Orleans police for update on Aug. 9 and was awaiting a response.

The children’s father, Jermaine Roberts, was alerted after Pedesclaux posted an Instagram video early Sunday wearing a bonnet and blood-stained tank top, Nola.com and WVUE reported, citing a law enforcement source. Court papers show the two were in the middle of a custody battle.

“I’m done,” Pedesclaux said in the video while sobbing, the outlets reported. “My children are dead. I’m done. I’m done with life.”

The video has since been deleted, NOLA.com reported.

Roberts sued Pedesclaux earlier this year seeking joint custody that would allow him to see their children on weekends, according to WVUE, citing court records. New Orleans police also confirmed the fatal incident was “guardian related in nature.”

Pedesclaux was booked into the Orleans Justice Center.

