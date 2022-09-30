Bloodied woman screams to scare off robbers who attacked her on trail, Georgia cops say

A woman’s screams helped her escape an aggravated assault by two men as she walked her dog on an Atlanta-area trail, police in Georgia say.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to a report of a robbery on the Cricket Frog Trail in Covington, according to a police report. There they found a woman sitting on the ground, “crying ... shaking and very distraught.”

The woman told police she was out walking her dog when two men on bikes emerged from the woods and attacked her from behind. She said they beat her in the head with her own flashlight and tried to rape her before snatching her gold necklace.

“She was bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks all along her arms and upper body,” police wrote in the report. “She was wearing a gray shirt that was ripped and black sweat pants that were ripped in the groin area.”

The woman screamed to scare off her attackers as witnesses came to her aid, according to authorities. A witness who lives nearby told police they saw two people on bikes leaving the trail “at a high rate of speed” shortly after the attack.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released, police said.

Eleven officers responded to the scene where investigators found the woman’s necklace on the ground not far from where she was sitting with officers. Both her jewelry and torn clothing were taken in as evidence.

In the wake of the attack, Covington police advised the community to be cautious when using the trail.

Authorities haven’t made any arrests but said the assault is being investigated.

Covington is about 35 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

