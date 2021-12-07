Bloods member busted in gang-related Staten Island slaying: cops

A reputed Bloods member was arrested for the slaying of a rival gang member a half block away from his Staten Island home, cops said Monday.

Police nabbed Luke Woodfolk, 31, at his Yonkers home, charging him in the Sept. 28 killing of Folarin Adegbenro, 30.

Adegbenro, a member of the G Stone Crips, was shot in the chest on South Ave. near Arlington Place in Mariner’s Harbor, cops said.

Police believe the shooting was drug- and gang-related.

Though he lives in Yonkers, Woodfolk has a history of arrests on Staten Island and in lower Manhattan, police sources said.

He was awaiting arraignment in Staten Island criminal court on murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm charges.