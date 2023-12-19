Bloodworks Northwest encourages donations on Washington State Blood Donar Day

Monday is Washington State Blood Donor Day and Bloodworks Northwest is encouraging you to donate blood.

The organization says donations have dropped off this holiday season.

According to the latest blood supply forecast, there is a critical need for Type O and platelet donations.

The donations support local cancer, surgery, and trauma patients across our region.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz stopped by a donor center in Seattle Monday. We spoke with her about the importance of donating.

“During the holiday season, we know people are out. We have car accidents, motorcycle accidents, other things that are happening. So people need to give blood so we can actually save every life we can,” she said.

Click here if you’re interested in donating blood.







