Bloody assault amongst Boyd indictments

Mar. 10—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man was indicted on a first-degree assault charge after Boyd County Sheriff's deputies uncovered a scene described as bloody and dismantled.

Per court documents, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Ponderosa Court in reference to a domestic dispute. Once on scene, deputies discovered blood on the front door of the residence in question.

A deputy wrote in his report that a woman answered the door covered in blood with lacerations to her face, arms and legs with sections of her clothing torn.

Law enforcement entered the home and discovered James D. Mills, 26, chilling on the couch, also covered in dried blood, per court documents.

"Blood was all through the house, couches and walls," the deputy continued, "Blood was in several of the bathrooms and the back door. The entire house was in dismantle."

The female, described to have fresh bruises, her eyes swollen shut and actively bleeding, initially reported that the dog had dragged her off the porch but once she was separated from Mills, her story changed.

According to the victim, Mills became intoxicated and began to beat her, and a resulting struggle occurred over the location of keys when the woman attempted to leave.

During the clearance of the home, officers discovered multiple baggies with a white, crystal-like substance and several firearms.

Once Mills was placed in cuffs, the deputy asked whose meth was in the bags but Mills said there was no meth in the home. When the deputy revealed the bags of suspected drugs to Mills, he said, "That's not meth, that is cocaine," according to court documents.

Once deputies approached a patrol vehicle with Mills, he is reported to have become irate. Once he was placed in the vehicle, he kicked the door sending it into the officer's face.

The officer reported he sustained a laceration above his right eye. Now bleeding from being on the receiving end of the car door, the deputy wrote, "To gain compliance, I applied a hard emptyhanded technique."

Mills was initially charged with fourth-degree dating violence, third-degree assault on a police officer and possession of an unspecified drug.

However, on March 1, Mills was served with a complaint warrant for first-degree assault, a class B felony.

On Tuesday, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Mills on charges of first-degree assault, third-degree assault on a police officer and simple possession of an unspecified drug.

Mills is held on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges next Thursday.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, rather a grand jury found sufficient evidence to pursue charges against an individual.

The following were also indicted by the grand jury this week, however they, and Mills, remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

—Sean E. White, 34, of Ironton, was indicted on charges of simple possession methamphetamine and simple possession of heroin.

—John Dee Waugh, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree escape. Waugh is accused of escaping from the custody of an inmate release program.

—Tamara T. Cook, 26, of Detroit, was indicted on two counts of theft of an automobile by unlawful taking. The vehicle is valued between $10,000 and $1,000,000.

