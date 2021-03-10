A bloody battle over a tiny island raised fears that China and the Soviets would start World War III

Benjamin Brimelow
·7 min read
China Russia Soviet Union border dispute
Soviet soldiers involved in fighting with Chinese troops over what the Soviet Union called Damansky Island, March 8, 1969. Nikolai Nazarov/TASS

  • In March 1969, Soviet and Chinese troops clashed over an unremarkable but disputed islet in a river on their eastern border.

  • Border clashes were nothing new, but the fighting over what China called Zhenbao Island and the Soviets called Damansky Island escalated.

  • The conflict became so intense that both sides put their nuclear missiles on high alert, edging closer to nuclear war.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

On the morning of March 2, 1969, Soviet border guards set out to confront 30 Chinese soldiers who were heading toward Zhenbao Island, a small islet on the Ussuri River between China and the Soviet Union.

Control of the island was disputed, but this didn't seem like a particularly unusual event, as thousands of incidents had occurred all along the Sino-Soviet border since 1964. While many resulted in brawls, including some at Zhenbao, few involved deadly force.

This time, however, it was a trap.

As the Soviet force - which included 60 men, two BTR armored personnel carriers (APCs), a truck, and a car - approached the island on the frozen river, the Chinese troops, joined by 300 soldiers who snuck onto the island the night before, opened fire.

Seven Soviet border guards, including their commander, were killed immediately. An intense two-hour firefight erupted, involving mortars, artillery, and anti-tank weapons.

Reinforcements rushed in, and when the fighting ceased, 31 Soviets were dead, 14 were wounded, and one BTR was destroyed. The Soviets claimed to have killed over 200 Chinese soldiers, and both sides retreated to their territory.

But the fight was far from over. In the coming days, the conflict became so intense that both sides placed their nuclear missiles on high alert, bringing the world close to nuclear war.

Brothers to rivals

China Russia Soviet Union border dispute
Chinese soldiers with their back to the camera confront Soviet soldiers on the disputed Zhenbao Island, which Moscow calls Damansky, in the middle of the Ussuri River on their countries' border, February 7, 1969. AFP via Getty Images

The fighting surprised most in the West. The USSR and China were the preeminent communist powers and were seen as brothers working closely together to spread communism.

They had signed a mutual defense treaty in 1950. The Soviets had also extensively trained and equipped China's military and were instrumental in starting China's nuclear weapons program.

But the relationship soured. Mao Zedong believed Moscow was reluctant to seriously confront the West, as in Korea, where China had fought the US and UN while the USSR stayed out.

The relationship further deteriorated when Stalin's successor, Nikita Khrushchev, secretly denounced Stalin and began de-Stalinization, which Mao labeled an act of revisionism. Khrushchev also began negotiating with the US on a nuclear test ban treaty.

Mao began to say the USSR was trying to dominate China and that China, not the USSR, should be the dominant communist power. By 1960, all Soviet advisors had left China, and Moscow had abandoned its promises to support China's nuclear program.

Border dispute

China Russia Soviet Union border dispute
Chinese soldiers during a 'provocation' in the area of Zhenbao/Damansky Island on the Soviet-Chinese border, January 1969. Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amid the Sino-Soviet split, China continued building its military capabilities. China detonated its first atomic bomb in 1964 and a hydrogen bomb three years later. By 1966, its military had grown to about 4 million men.

Against this backdrop, the Sino-Soviet border dispute took center stage. China complained that its northern borders were set by unfair treaties with the Russian Empire and needed to be revised.

Zhenbao Island, known to the Soviets as Damansky Island, became a focal point for the dispute, despite having virtually no strategic value.

Just 100 meters from the Chinese side of the river and 400 meters from the Soviets, the island was uninhabited, had a surface are of just 0.28 square miles, and was completely submerged part of the year.

The dispute was almost settled in 1964, when both sides tentatively agreed to give China control of some 400 river islands, including Zhenbao. But the agreement was scrapped after Mao's comments regarding other Russian territories were made public.

The Soviets then militarized the border, growing their forces there to 34 divisions, comprising as many as 290,000 men, by 1969. A mutual defense treaty signed with Mongolia in 1966 allowed thousands more Soviet soldiers to be stationed there, and in 1967, the USSR sent nuclear weapons to its Far East.

China had some 59 divisions along the border, most of them made up of only infantry and artillery.

Bloodshed

China Russia Soviet Union border dispute
A Soviet border outpost near what the Soviet Union called Damansky Island, March 15, 1969. Yuri Muravin and Nikolai Nazarov/TASS

Both sides tested each other, and altercations, mostly fistfights and shoving, were common all along the border. The first deaths occurred on January 5, 1968, when a skirmish on Qiliqin Island left four Chinese dead.

Enraged, Mao and China's Central Military Commission wanted a response, and Zhenbao was selected as the location for it.

Moments after the ambush, Soviet reinforcements rushed to the scene and attacked the Chinese on the island. They managed to expel them before intense artillery and anti-tank fire forced the Soviets to retreat.

Both sides accused the other of unprovoked action, with China claiming the Soviets fired first. Sporadic fighting continued around the island for days. Unknown to the Chinese, the Soviets were preparing a counterattack, moving a massive number of tanks and artillery into position.

On March 15, the attack was launched. Fifty tanks, including the new T-62 tank, and APCs attacked some 2,000 Chinese troops on or around the island in a fight that lasted nine hours.

Soviet aircraft flew 36 sorties in support of the operation, and Soviet artillery, including the new BM-21 multiple rocket launcher, fired 10,000 rounds as far as 4 miles into China.

Both sides retreated from the island again after the fighting. The Soviets lost as many as 60 men, including the operation's commander, but claimed to have killed over 800 Chinese soldiers

Unsure how the Chinese would respond, the Soviets placed their Strategic Rocket Forces in the Far East on heightened alert, and Soviet media outlets warned China of the costs of nuclear war.

Aftermath

China Russia Soviet Union border dispute
Soviet soldiers involved in fighting with Chinese troops over what the Soviet Union called Damansky Island, March 28, 1969. TASS via Getty Images

There was no more large-scale fighting around Zhenbao, but the situation there and elsewhere on the border remained tense for months - a Soviet ambush in China's far-western Xinjiang region in August 1969 killed over 20 Chinese soldiers.

The events made Chinese leaders realize just how close to war they actually came. In September, both countries agreed to return to negotiations. Still wary of Soviet intentions, the Chinese put their own nuclear forces on alert until negotiations began on October 20.

The battles had a profound effect on Sino-Soviet relations. They remained deeply distrustful of each other for the rest of the Cold War and effectively forced other communist countries to pick a side. Ten years after the incident, China invaded Vietnam out of concern over its Soviet ties.

The US decided to take advantage of the split, engaging China to counter the Soviets.

In 1971, Henry Kissinger, President Richard Nixon's national security advisor, secretly visited China. Nixon made an official visit less than a year later, ending more than two decades of the two countries having no relations.

The battles also had a long-term benefit for the Chinese military. A captured Soviet T-62 tank was reverse engineered and became the model for China's Type 69 and Type 79 main battle tanks. The original T-62 is still on display at a military museum in Beijing.

China received full control of Zhenbao Island in 1991, and the remaining disputes were finally settled in 2004.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How one photographer caught a glimpse of the elusive Florida panther

    A male panther leaps over a creek at Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Florida. The rarely seen cats, which number only around 200, are reclaiming territory north of the Everglades, but their habitat is threatened by encroaching suburban sprawl. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.Aggressive hunting and unchecked development cut the population of the endangered Florida panther to fewer than 30 in the 1970s — but thanks to conservation efforts, the population is now approximately 200, mainly in a stretch of contiguous land south of the Caloosahatchee River. What's new: A stunning photo essay by Carlton Ward, Jr. for National Geographic documents the return of the elusive cat.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ward told Axios that he's excited to share these hard-won, never-before-seen photos with the world to create a "greater level of empathy" for the rarely-seen animal and draw more resources toward conservation."If I click through these," he said, "I don’t think there’s a single picture in here from a camera trap that took less than a year to capture.""That’s still 200 elusive, nocturnal, forest-dwelling animals that are spread across millions of acres of land," he added.How Ward made the photos: After talking to state biologists and researchers about movements and habitat, he considered aesthetics — he wanted to capture them in their natural habitats. Ward created mini-studios in the woods and swamps, with lights and motion-trigger cameras.The cameras captured hundreds and sometimes thousands of images per month. The vast majority were useless, triggered by rain or falling leaves. He lost cameras to fire, flooding, a falling tree, a trespassing thief and a poacher, who shot one. A female and three kittens explore Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, a reserve of old-growth cypress forest surrounded by encroaching suburbs on three sides. Many of these camera trap images took years to capture because of the cats' rarity, their unpredictable movements, and the difficulty involved in getting the right lighting. Florida's weather can be a challenge too: One camera was lost during a hurricane but was later recovered. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.What's next: As their population grows, the Florida panther will need more territory to roam. Ward and others have spent years trying to create and preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a network of public and private land that runs throughout the state. Ward said the corridor bottlenecks between the eastern edge of the Tampa Bay region, Lakeland and Orlando, as orange groves give way to rooftops and strawberry fields to distribution centers.Unless greenways are preserved, the only safe passage for Florida panthers through the I-4 corridor will be east of Orlando.What you can do: Buy a Florida panther license plate, which helps the state wildlife agency continue research and monitoring.Connect with Ward's Path of the Panther project. Encourage lawmakers to recognize Florida Wildlife Corridor as a priority and attract resources toward its conservation.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Retired four-star US naval officer warns of 'real' threat of war with China

    Admiral James Stavridis, a retired four-star U.S. naval officer, says the U.S. 'must prepare' for the threat of war with China.

  • Women claims 'addiction' to cult-like brand 'nearly' ruined her marriage: 'I spent over $15,000 in 6 months'

    Live. Laugh. Love. Let yourself resell inexpensive home decor for a massive profit.

  • 'Cold war-era weapon': $100bn US plan to build new nuclear missile sparks concern

    Scientists say the GBSD project is outdated and the result of lobbying rather than a clear sense of what it will achieve The GBSD nuclear missile would replace the Minuteman III, pictured, but questions have been raised about its viability in the event of a conflict with Russia. Photograph: Clayton Wear/US Air Force / AFP via Getty Images The US is building a new $100bn nuclear missile based on a set of flawed and outdated assumptions, a new report by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) will say. The report, due to be published next week, will argue the planned ground-based strategic deterrent (GBSD) is being driven by intense industry lobbying and politicians from states that will benefit most from it economically, rather than a clear assessment of the purpose of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). “It is becoming increasingly clear that there has not been a serious consideration of what role these cold war-era weapons are supposed to play in a post-cold war security environment,” the FAS report, titled Siloed Thinking, will say. According to the FAS, a non-partisan thinktank, the US Air Force price tag for the new GBSD was deliberately framed in such a way as to appear slightly less than the cost of extending the life of the missile it would be replacing, the Minuteman III. An independent assessment by the Rand corporation at about the same time, suggested the cost of a totally new weapon could cost two to three times more. An effort by Congress to mandate an independent study on the comparative costs was blocked in 2019 with the help of the industry lobby. The current estimate is that the basic acquisition costs of the GBSD will be $100bn, while the total cost of building, operating and maintaining it over its projected lifespan to 2075 is projected as $264bn. The report is being published as the Biden administration is preparing its first defence budget which may reveal its intentions towards the GBSD, which is in its early stages. In September 2020, Northrop Grumman was awarded an uncontested bid for the $13.3bn engineering, manufacturing and development phase of the project, just over a year after its only rival, Boeing, pulled out of the race, complaining of a rigged competition. It said Northrop Grumman’s purchase of one of the two companies in the US making solid fuel rocket motors gave it an unfair advantage. There are currently 400 Minuteman missiles spread over five states: Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Many arms control advocates argue that rather than being replaced, they should be phased out entirely on grounds of their vulnerability and consequent instability. A US president would have less than half an hour to decide whether to use the missiles in the event of a surprise attack from Russia (the only country with an arsenal big enough to carry out such an attack), or risk losing them altogether to incoming enemy missiles. The decision would have to be made on the basis of early warning systems, which could potentially be faulty or hacked. “Deciding to launch US ICBMs under these conditions would be the most impactful decision in human history,” the report said. “No matter how competent the president is, it is unfathomable that a single individual would be able to make a rational decision under these extraordinary circumstances, especially given the irrationality of the system itself and likelihood of a false alarm.” ICBM sceptics, who include former secretaries of defence and military commanders, say US should rely instead on its nuclear bombers and submarine-launched missiles, the other two legs of the US nuclear triad, which could be used in a retaliatory strike if a nuclear attack is confirmed. Supporters of the GBSD argue against greater reliance on the sea-launched Trident missiles, which they say will be hostage to advances in anti-submarine warfare. “It doesn’t make sense to rely over the long term on the fact that the seas will forever be opaque,” Tim Morrison, a former White House adviser to Donald Trump on Russia and nuclear weapons, now at the Hudson Institute. “Our adversaries understand how much of our deterrence is based on our submarines and we can bet that they are seeking to make those submarines vulnerable. I see no reason why the US would put more eggs in that basket by eliminating the cheapest, most responsive leg of our triad.” The FAS report will argue the opposite – that the survivability of the US submarine force, which carries 55% of the total nuclear arsenal, “is unlikely to change, even decades into the future”. Some critics argue for a pause in the GBSD build-up, delaying the scheduled boost in funding while the new administration conducts a nuclear posture review. While a pause is possible, the Biden administration is not expected to rethink the triad, which has been US nuclear orthodoxy since early in the cold war. “I think they are going to make the wrong decision,” former defence secretary William Perry told the Guardian. “These arguments in favour of maintaining the triad have been so ground into us through the years it’s very unlikely they will find a way of rising above that.” A study published by the Centre for International Policy on Tuesday said Northrop Grumman and its top subcontractors spent over $119m on lobbying in 2019 and 2020 alone and employed a total of 410 lobbyists including many former officials. The rising military power of China is being increasingly cited by GBSD supporters as a rationale for building the new weapon. When Democratic congressman Ro Khanna suggested an amendment last July for using $1bn of GBSD seed money to help combat the Covid pandemic, Republican Liz Cheney, whose home state of Wyoming hosts the Minuteman complex at the Warren air force base, came close to accusing him of being a Chinese stooge. “I don’t think the Chinese government, frankly, could imagine in their wildest dreams that they would have been able to get a member of the US Congress to propose, in response to the pandemic, that we ought to cut a billion dollars out of our nuclear forces,” Cheney said. The FAS currently estimates the Chinese arsenal at 320 warheads, compared to the 3,800 the US has deployed and in the reserve stockpile. The Siloed Thinking report will argue that America’s ICBMs are irrelevant to deterring China because any launch from the Great Plains and over the Arctic could be interpreted by Moscow as an attack on Russia and would therefore risk widening an already catastrophic conflict. “Overall, the Air Force’s … recommendation to pursue a brand-new missile was based upon a series of flawed assumptions about how GBSD would address perceived capability gaps, maintain the health of the large solid rocket motor industrial base ... and – most importantly – be cheaper than the cost of a Minuteman life-extension,” the Siloed Thinking report will say. “In hindsight, and upon further scrutiny, all of these assumptions appear to have either been exaggerated or de-prioritized,” the report will conclude, calling for a thorough re-evaluation.

  • Starbucks barista shares bizarre encounter with customer: 'Never thought I'd have to explain [it]'

    A TikTok customer service video trend has users sharing some of their most bizarre work stories.

  • UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

    A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday. In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant - known as B.1.1.7 - against those infected with other variants of the COVID-19-causing virus, scientists said the new variant's mortality rate was "significantly higher". The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Britain in September 2020, and has since also been found in more than 100 other countries.

  • Dumped TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan

    Describing her actions as "contemptible", Morgan told journalists outside his London home, "I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth." "If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it," he added. The 55-year-old left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (March 9) after his long-running criticism of Meghan intensified in the wake of her interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • Strained sisters-in-law: How Meghan and Kate’s relationship echoes through history

    Of the individuals to emerge bruised from the sensational Oprah Winfrey interview with the Sussexes, the Duchess of Cambridge might be among those to consider herself slighted. Reports at the time of Meghan’s 2018 wedding claimed that the bride had made Catherine cry over a disagreement regarding bridesmaid outfits. Instead, Meghan declared to Winfrey: “No, no, the reverse happened”. She added: “And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week;” the implication left hovering that surely the person experiencing the hardest week had been Meghan. An emotional altercation with her future sister-in-law may not have been the only thing to propel the newest member of the Royal family into a state of suicidal despair, but it was a factor. For, in Meghan’s opinion, the disagreement marked “a turning point”. “That was when everything changed,” she asserted. “It was the beginning of the character assassination and they knew it wasn't true.” The Duchess added: “I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where, if you love me, you don't have to hate her. If you love her, you don't need to hate me. They really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain.” And not only this unidentified “they” (the Royals, the ever-dastardly press, society at large?) For Meghan herself did not seem entirely reluctant to cast Kate in the role of villain, however glancingly she did so. It was notable that – despite arguing that Kate “owned” her transgression, sent flowers and an apology and is “a good person” – Meghan hoped her sister-in-law would have wanted the reports corrected. At the same time, Bel-Air’s resident royal swerved opportunities to praise the future Queen. Winfrey inquired about a trip to watch Wimbledon with Kate in 2019: “Was it what it looked like? You are two sisters-in-law out there in the world, getting to know each other. Was she helping you, embracing you into the family, helping you adjust?” The Duchess of Sussex’s response was a curt: “My understanding and my experience of the past four years is it’s nothing like what it looks like.” Even for non-royals, the relationship between sisters-in-law may prove testing. There will always be favourites and least favourites, golden girls and new brooms, doughty plodders and drama queens. Where actual queens are involved, the stakes will only be raised. No doubt Margaret of Burgundy turned her nose up at widow, commoner and all-round upstart Elizabeth Woodville when she ensnared Margaret’s brother, Edward IV. The bickering among Regency sisters-in-law must have made family functions intolerable. However, to the modern mind, the royal sister-in-law rivalry to beat all rivalries was that of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother versus Wallis, Duchess of Windsor.

  • Norway wealth fund to probe firms that could be using forced labour from Xinjiang

    Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund will probe whether companies it is invested in may be using the labour of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims linked to China's internment camp system in the country's Xinjiang region, the head of the fund's ethics watchdog told Reuters. Johan H. Andresen, chair of the fund's Council on Ethics, said the fund had begun identifying companies that it said used workers that had been held in internment camps in Xinjiang.

  • Darryl Sutter bag-skates Flames into oblivion during first practice

    You just knew Darryl Sutter was going to flex his manure-shoveling muscles during his first on-ice session with the Flames, and it was glorious.

  • JPMorgan to shutter Chase Pay at the end of March

    JPMorgan Chase is finally pulling the cord on Chase Pay, and pushing its users toward PayPal.

  • 'Fireball' meteorite that landed in UK driveway could hold clues to solar system's formation

    A meteorite that landed in a driveway in the UK could provide a glimpse into what the solar system looked like as it formed 4.6 billion years ago.

  • Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

    Former president ‘disheartened, saddened and angry’ with GOP efforts to roll back voter access as states mull hundreds of restrictive legislation after Democratic victories in 2020

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Afghanistan conflict: US makes new push for UN-led peace process

    The US secretary of state seeks to jump start stalled talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • I tried every sandwich at Chick-fil-A and ranked them all from worst to best

    From grilled and spicy to crispy and mild, I tasted all of the chicken sandwiches at the fast-food chain and ranked them from worst to best.

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyIrish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.