Bloody clash at Miami-Dade prison ends with inmate dead, 10 officers on leave, one resigned

State prison officials acknowledged on Saturday that an incarcerated person died five days earlier, on Monday, after a clash with correctional officers during a transfer at Dade Correctional Institution south of Florida City.

The Florida Department of Corrections refused to confirm details about the incident that were provided to the Miami Herald by a former employee, instead issuing a press release that tied the incident to administrative shakeups that included the the warden recently being replaced.

In its press release, the department said that an “inmate died during a transfer from Dade CI” and that it “immediately took action to support a full investigation and ensure inmate safety.”

“While initial details surrounding the death were not clear, after coordination with [the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,] FDC immediately placed 10 officers on administrative leave and one officer has resigned,” the release said.

Citing an active investigation, the FDC said that “the victim and staff member names cannot be released.” It was unclear why the investigation would prevent releasing the name of the inmate who was killed.

The Herald was told that more than one inmate was hurt during a melee that involved severe blows to the face and chemical gas, but the department has not confirmed those details, nor did it directly attribute the death to the actions of its officers in its press release.

The Florida Department of Corrections said its new secretary, Ricky Dixon, traveled to Dade CI to assess the situation, and that, “while the investigation is currently ongoing, Secretary Dixon and agency leadership have taken administrative action.”

‘“As Secretary, I will be unwavering in my support for staff who perform their jobs with respect and integrity, but I will also be unrelenting in disciplining staff who act outside of the ethical standards of our profession; they will be held accountable for their actions, up to, and including criminal prosecution.”

The department included in its press release that the warden for the facility had been replaced “shortly before the incident” and that “the new warden is conducting a holistic review of facility operations.”

This is a breaking story and the Herald will update with more details as they become available.