Bloody clothes, shoes lead to murder charge for husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe

This is a developing story.

QUINCY - DNA evidence that links a missing Cohasset woman to bloody clothes and shoes left in a Swampscott dumpster have led the state to charge her husband with murder.

Brian Walshe, husband to missing woman Ana Walsh, was arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday on charges of murder and improper disinterment of a body. Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said it was DNA evidence on a pair of slippers, clothes and a tyvek disposable suit that led investigators to believe "Brian Walsh dismembered and later discarded" his wife's body.

Brian Walshe of Cohasset faces a Quincy Court judge charged with impeding the investigation into his wife Ana' disappearance from their home Monday January 9, 2023. Greg Derr/ The Patriot Ledger /POOL

Ana Walshe, the mother of three young boys, was last seen on New Year's Day and was reported missing a few days later. Her husband was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with misleading a police investigation. The murder and disinterment charges were added Tuesday, after DNA testing results showed both Brian and Ana's DNA on several pieces of bloodied evidence.

Walshe will be held without bail until a status hearing on Feb. 9. His attorney, Tracy Miner, did not argue for bail.

In court Wednesday, Walshe stared blankly at Beland as she presented a brief but detailed timeline of what investigators say were his suspicious actions both before and after his wife was reported missing, starting with a Dec. 27 internet search of "What is the best state to divorce?"

"Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered and later discarded her body," Beland said.

