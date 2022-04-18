Bloody Easter weekend sees multiple mass shootings, violent crime in cities

Four major shootings broke out across the U.S. during Easter weekend, while Chicago and Baltimore recorded a bloody few days with multiple shootings.

Two minors were left dead after a shooting at an Airbnb rental property in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, with several others injured as party goers at the property attempted to flee the violence, according to WPXI.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN SOUTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING, SAY IT WASN'T 'RANDOM'

Police say a large party with "several young people" was taking place when the shooting began, with officers arriving to multiple people fleeing the scene as more shooting rang out from the rental property.

At least 10 people were injured in the incident, with 17-year-olds Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross being pronounced dead on the scene. Other gunshot victims were taken to nearby hospitals by first responders, while others drove themselves to hospitals inside and outside of Pittsburgh.

Up to 50 rounds of ammunition were fired during the incident, which sent party goers scurrying for any exit they could find. Some people were injured jumping out windows, suffering lacerations and broken bones in the process.

Police are still searching for suspects in the incident.

South Carolina saw multiple major shootings over the weekend, first on Saturday when nine suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting at a Columbia Mall. Another five people suffered injuries such as broken bones and lacerations while attempting to flee the violence, though none of the injuries were reported as critical.

Police have arrested one suspect in the incident, 22-year-old Jewayne Price, who claims he opened fire in self-defense during a confrontation.

Roughly 90 miles north in Hampton County, nine people were injured in a shooting at a club hosting an "Easter bash" early Sunday morning.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the club as the incident broke out with party goers fleeing in all directions in an attempt to escape the violence.

Story continues

"We didn’t know where the shots were coming from. So we just ran to try to get to safety and then we fell, and we were just trying to get to safety because everyone was running and screaming," one witness, Jasasi Williams, told WTOC .

None of the nine victims were fatally injured and police are still searching for suspects in the incident.

Another deadly shooting took place in Portland on Sunday, leaving one person dead and three injured.

Police responded to calls of gunshots in Southeast Portland just before 9 P.M. Sunday and found one man already dead, while three minors were transported to local hospitals with gunshot injuries, one life-threatening.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Five different shootings took place across Baltimore on Sunday, leaving six injured, according to WJZ.

The victims, ranging in age from 19 and 37, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. None of the injuries were thought to be life threatening.

Sixteen people were wounded, one fatally, in Chicago shootings over the holiday weekend, according to ABC 7.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 58, with a 27-year-old man suffering a fatal injury when he was shot in the thigh Sunday.